Brit Floyd Returns To Madison in August

BRIT FLOYD—The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience—comes to Overture Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($60.50, plus VIP option) are available at overture.org.

Brit Floyd's “50 Years of Dark Side” celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's album masterpiece “The Dark Side of the Moon.” For this year's world tour—featuring over two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music encompassing the band's iconic career—the team has created a show that includes state-of-the-art visuals (lights, lasers and animation), which are all presented with immersive soundscapes and virtuosic musicianship.

From the very first heart beats when the needle drops on side one with “Speak to Me,” the alarm clock of “Time,” that sensuous vocal on “Great Gig in the Sky,” the lunatics on the grass in “Brain Damage” and finally… the final heartbeats of “Eclipse, Dark Side of the Moon… Live!” You can't miss Brit Floyd's return to the Overture Hall to perform a brand-new show celebrating 50 years of the ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece, “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning light show, iconic circular screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England, in January 2011, Brit Floyd has circled the world, sold out tours across, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and “The Showplace of the Nation,” NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Brit Floyd features performances supported by an immense, immaculately curated state-of-the-art production, reverently emulating the stunning soundscapes and visuals of Pink Floyd's iconic catalog. Brit Floyd is a celebration of authenticity, featuring musicians handpicked by Damian Darlington.

The 2023 touring band includes Darlington (Guitarist, Vocalist and Musical Director), Ian Cattell (Vocals, Bass), Edo Scordo (Guitars, Vocals), Matt Riddle (Keyboards, Synths, Hammond, Vocals), Arran Ahmun (Drums, Percussions), Ryan Saranich (Saxophone, Percussions, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards), Randy Cooke (Drums and Percussion), Eva Avila (Lead and Backing Vocals), Genevieve Little (Backing Vocals), Jessie Lee Houllier (Backing Vocals) and Chess Galea (Backing Vocals). Historically, the shows have featured guest appearances from musicians from Pink Floyd's studio and road line-ups: bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt joined Brit Floyd onstage at the Echo Arena in Liverpool in 2013, and Pink Floyd saxophonist/guitarist Scott Page has performed with the band on numerous occasions, as have Pink Floyd backing vocalists Roberta Freeman and Durga McBroom.

VIP EXPERIENCE: VIP tickets include a pre-show Meet & Greet and access to the soundcheck. On arrival at the venue at 5pm on the show day, each guest will be given a special Brit Floyd VIP Meet and Greet Soundcheck Experience tour pass and lanyard and will have an exclusive opportunity to browse through all the show merchandise and to chat to the show personnel pre-show. The VIPs will then be invited by Brit Floyd's tour manager into the venue auditorium for the private soundcheck experience. Brit Floyd's musicians will treat the VIP audience to a special bonus performance of two classic Pink Floyd songs not featured in the evening show, and then afterwards will come down from the stage to meet all the guests. The musicians will be happy to chat with the VIPs, sign merchandise and have photos taken. Brit Floyd fans can expect to be treated to a memorable and personal experience!