A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Be Presented by Madison Lyric Stage This Summer

NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. Sign Up

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company, will present William Shakespeare's most spellbinding comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream from July 17-26 at its summer home, the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society.

When a bitter dispute erupts in the fairy kingdom, four fleeing lovers and an unsuspecting weaver called Bottom find themselves adrift in an enchanted forest, and down a path of chaos and delusion conjured by the mischievous Puck. With desire turned upside down, hearts are won, lost and won again in a realm of dreams where worlds intertwine and the impossible becomes a distant memory.

Audiences will lose themselves in a world of shimmering fairies, tangled romance and hilarious mischief—all brought to life in a visually rich staging. Shakespeare's beloved comedy for all ages is a forest tale of order and disorder, reality and appearance and love and marriage.

The evening will be preceded by a festive outdoor pre-show of merriment with roaming musicians, madrigal singers, food and drink.

“A Midsummer Night's Dream is perhaps Shakespeare's most joyful comedies,” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. “It is indeed a feast of magic and mayhem, and I'm sure our audiences will find it irresistible fun.”

Tickets are $45 and are available at madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm, and Sundays at 4:00 pm. All performances will be held at Madison's Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society, located at 297 Boston Post Road in Madison. Seating is very limited in this intimate and temperature-controlled venue.

Need more Madison Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...