Review: MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Grand Théâtre

Welcoming 2024

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR


Review: MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Grand Théâtre

To start off 2024, we attended the premiere of Message in a Bottle, a Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK production, choreographed and directed by Kate Prince. The show tells us the story of a family pushed out of its homeland by the horrors of war and forced to migrate across the sea towards safety. To the sound of dozens of Sting’s greatest hits, the company combines the passion and intensity of its choreography with well known songs, leaving no one indifferent.

The gold: The married sibling storyline. Much of the narrative is presented through the perspective of three siblings and, while all three have a unique and interesting story, there is one that particularly stands out. The events befalling him and his wife would be enough to consider this arc noteworthy, but it is the musical and performative execution that ultimately wins our gold. The first songs of the play beautifully cement their relationship, and it is through them that we understand the peaceful lifestyle of this family’s community. Our favourites, however, were the renditions of The Bed’s Too Big Without You and Roxanne. The visual elements added to the performance further enhanced the depth of the situation, making these two scenes absolutely remarkable.

The silver: The combination of styles. Even to someone with limited knowledge of the world of dance, it was fairly obvious that there were different styles at play. The way they were combined resulted in a beautiful mosaic that added layers of meaning to an already complex narrative.

Where it could have been improved: The focus. This was a story about forced migration, about leaving your home due to terrible circumstances. The events that destroy this peaceful community take place over a pair of songs, where we are briefly faced with the tragedy of battle and the horrors of rape. Shortly after, however, the show seemed to dedicate significantly more time to the oppressive imprisonment at the border, the corrupt behaviour of guards and violent discrimination. One would think that the life left behind and the actual horrific catalyst of this narrative would merit a bit more attention, but apparently one would be wrong.

As usual, our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and everyone involved.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks




RELATED STORIES - Luxembourg

1
Review: ALMA at Théâtre Des Capucins Photo
Review: ALMA at Théâtre Des Capucins

What would do if you were given one wish by the devil? And even if your wish was vain, could you truly make the best of your new life?

2
Review: INFAMOUS OFFSPRING at Grand Théâtre Photo
Review: INFAMOUS OFFSPRING at Grand Théâtre

There were so many interesting elements, that the reader will surely allow us to break from our usual three-medal article, in order to included every reason why you should be watching this show.

3
Review: MACBETH at Grand Théâtre Photo
Review: MACBETH at Grand Théâtre

For our first show of the season, Broadway World attended the premiere of MacBeth, hosted by our esteemed Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg.

From This Author - David Sousa Lopes

Born in Lisbon, has performed in several plays organized by the Catholic University of Portugal and by Pirate Productions, the most important English speaking theatre company of Luxembourg. Keeps in c... (read more about this author)

Review: ALMA at Théâtre Des CapucinsReview: ALMA at Théâtre Des Capucins
Review: INFAMOUS OFFSPRING at Grand ThéâtreReview: INFAMOUS OFFSPRING at Grand Théâtre
Review: MACBETH at Grand ThéâtreReview: MACBETH at Grand Théâtre
Review: THE WRITER at Théâtre Des CapucinsReview: THE WRITER at Théâtre Des Capucins

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
View all Videos

Luxembourg SHOWS

Recommended For You