The Whiffenpoofs Of Yale University Comes To The Kentucky Center, March 17

Founded in 1909, the group has become one of Yale's most celebrated traditions, with over a century of musical excellence.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Kentucky Performing Arts will present The Whiffenpoofs of Yale University, the world's oldest and best-known collegiate a capella group, live at The Kentucky Center on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Bomhard Theater – Kentucky Center (501 West Main Street)

Every year, 14 senior students at Yale University are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs – the world's oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group. Founded in 1909, the group has become one of Yale's most celebrated traditions, with over a century of musical excellence.

Singing a mixture of old Yale tunes, jazz standards and other hits from across the decades, the Whiffenpoofs perform more than 200 concerts each year. Recent performance venues include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the White House, the Rose Bowl and Lincoln Center.

The Whiffenpoofs have also reached a television audience of more than 175 million people via appearances in The Sing Off, The West Wing, The Today Show, 60 Minutes, Gilmore Girls, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and Glee.

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.




