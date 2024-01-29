The Whiffenpoofs Of Yale University Comes To The Kentucky Center, March 17

Kentucky Performing Arts will present The Whiffenpoofs of Yale University, the world's oldest and best-known collegiate a capella group, live at The Kentucky Center on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Bomhard Theater – Kentucky Center (501 West Main Street)

Every year, 14 senior students at Yale University are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs – the world's oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group. Founded in 1909, the group has become one of Yale's most celebrated traditions, with over a century of musical excellence.

Singing a mixture of old Yale tunes, jazz standards and other hits from across the decades, the Whiffenpoofs perform more than 200 concerts each year. Recent performance venues include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the White House, the Rose Bowl and Lincoln Center.

The Whiffenpoofs have also reached a television audience of more than 175 million people via appearances in The Sing Off, The West Wing, The Today Show, 60 Minutes, Gilmore Girls, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and Glee.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.