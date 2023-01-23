Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare's Classic Comedy TWELFTH NIGHT Comes To NKU

Performances run February 16-26, 2023.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Shakespeare's Classic Comedy TWELFTH NIGHT Comes To NKU

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with William Shakespeare's timeless classic Twelfth Night. The play will run from February 16-26, 2023 at NKU's Stauss Theatre.

  • What: Twelfth Night
  • When: Feb. 16-26, 2023
  • Where: NKU Stauss Theatre
  • Tickets: nku.edu/tickets or (859) 572-5464

Shipwrecked on the shores of the kingdom of Illyria, Viola believes herself alone in the world and her twin brother drowned. She disguises herself as a man and enters the service of Duke Orsino. Duke Orsino is in love with the Countess Olivia, who in turn falls in love with Viola, thinking she is a man. What ensues is a series of mistaken identities and miscommunications. Shakespeare's Twelfth Night explores themes of love, gender and societal hierarchy. Many scholars and critics believe it is one of the most structurally perfect comedies of all Shakespeare's works.

The cast features Austin Fidler, Barrett Minks, Brody Wells, Caitlin Walsh, Chandler Murray, Charlie Frank, Dylan Perez, Ella Prather, Ellie O'Hara, Hannah Beaven, James Pinkley, Jason Coffenberry, Jordan Whittaker, Kiley Ernst, Natalie Hayslett, Phoenix Bills, Rachel Gardner, Ray Garcia, Trey Finkenstead, and Zachary Farmer. Production team members include Stage Manager: Kat Taylor; Scenic Designer: Tao Wang; Props Designer: Kristen Craven; Costume Designer: Ronnie Chamberlain; Lighting Designer: Jo Sanburg; Sound Designer: John Herndon. The show is directed by Mike King.

Twelfth Night marks the final NKU production for veteran theatre faculty member Mike King, who is retiring at the end of the school year. With a career spanning decades, King has directed many productions for the NKU stage. He has done classics, such as The Importance of Being Earnest, Three Sisters and You Can't Take it With You (which he directed twice); several other Shakespeare plays, including Antony and Cleopatra and Much Ado About Nothing: musicals, such as Anything Goes and Beauty and The Beast; and ten Y.E.S. world premieres, including Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van, The Divine Visitor, and Pig. In addition, King has both directed and appeared on stage in productions at Jenny Wiley Summer Theatre and the NKU Summer Dinner Theatre, and he has performed at the Carnegie in Covington, and at the Aronoff's Fifth Third Bank Theatre. He has also done voice-over and film work; his last movie was the legal drama, Dark Waters. As King takes his final NKU curtain call, the university community salutes the contributions of this talented artist.




Toni Carver Smith Joins Actors Theatre of Louisville as Deputy Director of Advancement and Photo
Toni Carver Smith Joins Actors Theatre of Louisville as Deputy Director of Advancement and Institutional Operations
Toni Carver Smith has joined Actors Theatre of Louisville as Deputy Director of Institutional Operations and Advancement.
KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. Kings Vision to Return to The Ke Photo
KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision to Return to The Kentucky Center
Keepers of the Dream: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King’s Vision will return to The Kentucky Center on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.
Comedian, YouTuber And Rapper Noel Miller To Appear Live At The Brown Theatre Photo
Comedian, YouTuber And Rapper Noel Miller To Appear Live At The Brown Theatre
NS2 and Kentucky Performing Arts present Noel Miller Live at Brown Theatre, Saturday, April 1, 2022.
Marc Broussard Comes to The Kentucky Center in April Photo
Marc Broussard Comes to The Kentucky Center in April
Kentucky Performing Arts presents Marc Broussard, Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. at The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater. Tickets are available now!

More Hot Stories For You


Louisville Premiere Of HITLER'S TASTERS Announced At The Kentucky Center, February 2 - 12Louisville Premiere Of HITLER'S TASTERS Announced At The Kentucky Center, February 2 - 12
January 17, 2023

ShPIeL-Performing Identity and New Light Theater Project, have announced the Louisville premiere of H*TLER'S TASTERS, by award winning playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks. Co-produced with: Hallie C. Griffin, Mary Kathryn Kopp, Kaitlin Longoria and Hannah Mae Sturges.
Toni Carver Smith Joins Actors Theatre of Louisville as Deputy Director of Advancement and Institutional OperationsToni Carver Smith Joins Actors Theatre of Louisville as Deputy Director of Advancement and Institutional Operations
January 12, 2023

Toni Carver Smith has joined Actors Theatre of Louisville as Deputy Director of Institutional Operations and Advancement.
Sunday's Keepers Of The Dream Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Through The ArtsSunday's Keepers Of The Dream Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Through The Arts
January 12, 2023

The long running Keepers of the Dream: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision will include performances by the River City Drum Corp, Keen Dance, The Real Young Prodigys, Redline Performing Arts, Lance Newman, Brandon Harrison, Miya Ford, Robin Garner, Tytianna Ringstaff, Erica Goodman, Jocelyn Owens, Derion Johnson, Koree Jackson and more.
Kentucky Center Hosts OUR KENTUCKY HOME ExhibitKentucky Center Hosts OUR KENTUCKY HOME Exhibit
January 10, 2023

​​​​​​​The Kentucky Center has been selected as one of several venues across Kentucky to host the Kentucky Arts Council's traveling exhibit Our Kentucky Home: Hispanic/Latin American Visual Art in the Commonwealth. The exhibit will run from January 9 to February 5, 2023.
KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision to Return to The Kentucky CenterKEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision to Return to The Kentucky Center
January 6, 2023

Keepers of the Dream: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King’s Vision will return to The Kentucky Center on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.
share