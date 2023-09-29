Queen City Cabaret Brings PERFECTLY MARVELOUS: Music from THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL To The Carnegie

The Carnegie is thrilled to announce PERFECTLY MARVELOUS: Music from THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, an evening of song and comedy from Queen City Cabaret and Two Sketchy Dames. The performance will run for one night only on October 14th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at TheCarnegie.com or by calling the Box Office at 859-957-1940.

Immerse yourself in an evening of midcentury melodies from the soundtrack of the hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Amazon Original chronicles a lonely New York City housewife's meteoric rise to fame in the cut-throat 1950's stand-up comedy industry.

Local musical duo, Queen City Cabaret, will swing their way through the 50s and 60s with hits by Tony Bennett, Peggy Lee, Duke Ellington, and more accompanied by a band of Greater Cincinnati's top musical talent. Plus, enjoy performances by Cincy's favorite vintage comedy team, Two Sketchy Dames featuring Alison Rampa and Eileen Earnest. The pair is known for their midcentury flair and signature combination of sketch comedy and improv. Sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh out loud.

Queen City Cabaret was founded by professional musicians Sarah Folsom and Matthew Umphreys in 2018. From intimate cabarets to large-scale concerts: QCC celebrates the beloved songs of the 20th century. With their signature twist of whimsy, Folsom and Umphreys revive classics from the Great American Songbook that still resonate with today's audiences.

Plus, Tomi Newman and Monique Churchill from The Carnegie's hit production of KINKY BOOTS will be featured as Guest Vocalists in PERFECTLY MARVELOUS. Newman starred as leading man and down on his luck shoemaker, Charlie Price. Monique Churchill will also return to The Carnegie stage after an acclaimed performance as Charlie's love interest, Lauren, and her showstopping rendition of “The History of Wrong Guys.”

QCC is a resident company at The Carnegie Theatre in Covington, KY, and their performances have been featured by numerous organizations across the region, including The Cincinnati Opera, The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Memorial Hall, The Washington Opera House, The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, as well as on TV and radio with CET, TVHamilton, WVXU and WGUC. In 2021, they released their first album, “Count Your Blessings: A Tribute to Rosemary Clooney.”

Two Sketchy Dames features comedy duo Alison Rampa and Eileen Earnest. The Cincinnati based troupe began in 2016 and has performed at the Detroit Improv Festival, Improv Festival of Cincinnati, Gatlinburg Improv Fest, and headlined the Damn Good Improv Festival in Louisville. In 2019, along with accompanist Mike Flohr, they developed “Comedy and Cocktails” a cocktail infused floor show combining music, improv and sketch comedy. During the 2020 season, the comedy team recorded “At Home with the Dames,” a variety show with weekly guest improvisers. Their format is self-described as La MOD. As in, Ladies Making Outstanding Decisions.

Queen City Cabaret will return to The Carnegie on May 4th with LIGHTS, CAMERA, CABARET! 100 Years of MGM. Celebrate the centennial of legendary film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer with a parade of songs from Hollywood's golden age. Get swept away on a magical journey into the movies! Learn more at TheCarnegie.com.

