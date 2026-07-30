Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL At The Lexington Theatre Company

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The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) brings Broadway and Rising Stars to the stage in Matilda the Musical. Check out photos of the production.

The company of Matilda will be led by Broadway/National Touring Veterans Justin Packard (First National Tour and Canadian company of Matilda the Musical), as Miss Trunchbull, Kristen Beth Williams (Broadway's Pippin, Anything Goes, Hello, Dolly!) as Mrs. Wormwood, and Matthew Michael Janisse (National Tours of Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!) as Mr. Wormwood. Louisville's Astoncia Bhagat (Hunchback of Notre Dame at Festival 56, Assassins at East West Players) will play Miss Honey, alongside The Lex ADP student Maddox Ellis as Matilda.

A remarkable group of artists from across the country and right here in Lexington/Central Kentucky will bring the powerful supporting roles and ensemble to life. The cast will be rounded out by Catherine Gaffney (Mrs. Phelps), Bryson Pope (Doctor/Sergei), Jayson Gorton (Rudolpho), Caleb Sporrer (Entertainer), Ari'el Chaim Barmor (Escapologist), Ellen Pierce (Acrobat), Sarah Collins, Caroline Lynch Desmarais, Melissa Lynne Jones, Madison Knapp, Mya Lynae, Nathanael Martin, and Tobias Rytting, and Teen and Youth Performing Apprentices: Luke Barton, Finley Birge, Asa Kate Davis, Betty Harden, Rory Harden, Luke Krohmer, Stella Martin, Stella McQuerry, Molly Milner, Reagan Stith, Silas Stone, Quinn Wells, Hudson Weber, Reilly Dalton, Nathan Joyce, Bethany Lunceford, Ian McKinney Nunnelley, Luke Palmer, Macy Petralia, Eli Singleton, and Nicholas Wilson.

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country, is a reflection of The Lex's mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling.

Broadway Veteran Drew Humphrey (Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Lady, Be Good) directs this production of Matilda the Musical, with choreography by Elizabeth McGuire (Peggy Sawyer in The Lex's 10th Anniversary production of 42nd Street and numerous other credits at The Lex). The Lex Resident Music Director, Dr. Brock Terry, music directs and conducts The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. Additional Creative Team Members include Robin L. McGee (Costume Design), Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Bobbie Pinz (Wig Design), Kevin D. Nedberg (Co-Production Coordinator, Technical Director), Esther Neel (Co-Production Coordinator, Properties Coordinator), Brandon T. Holmes (Production Stage Manager), and Chris Moeggenberg (Stage Manager).

Matilda the Musical will play the Lexington Opera House, July 30 - August 2, and is Co-Presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health - A member of CommonSpirit; along with Corporate Partners The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsors VisitLex, Central Bank, Paul Miller Ford, Sounds Fun Entertainment, and LG&E and KU Foundation. Additional grant/subsidy support is provided by The Opera House Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, LexArts, and the Kentucky Arts Council.

Tickets are available at lexingtontheatrecompany.org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For information, visit the organization's website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

Photo Credit: Steve Shaffer

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