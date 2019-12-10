Outback And Kentucky Performing Arts Present Gary Gulman

Gary Gulman: Peace of Mind comes to The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $22. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Gary Gulman is an American stand-up comic regarded by the New York Times as "one of the country's strongest comedians."

He is one of the most popular touring comics and is one of the few to perform on every single late night comedy program.

Gulman's new special, "The Great Depresh", debuted on October 4 on HBO and highlights his lifelong struggle with depression.

Gulman will also make an appearance in DC Comic's upcoming film, The Joker.





