Louisville Orchestra Receives $3.2 Million To Continue Kentucky’s Statewide In Harmony Tour

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The Louisville Orchestra received $3.2 million from the Kentucky General Assembly to continue Kentucky's statewide In Harmony Tour through 2028, strengthening an initiative that has brought orchestral music directly to 50 counties and 57,000 Kentuckians across the Commonwealth. With this new allocation, total support for the program now reaches $11.8 million, making the legislature the largest independent donor in the Orchestra's history. Since launching in 2022, the In Harmony Tour has grown into a nationally recognized model for how public investment in the arts can expand cultural access, strengthen communities, and connect people across an entire state.

The funding comes as part of one of the most significant investments in arts and cultural institutions in Kentucky's history. In addition to the Louisville Orchestra's statewide initiative, the General Assembly has allocated funding to a number of Louisville cultural organizations including the Kentucky Center for the Arts, Louisville Ballet, Speed Art Museum, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, the Frazier History Museum, and others. Together, these appropriations reflect a growing statewide commitment to strengthening Kentucky's cultural infrastructure and expanding access to arts experiences for residents across the Commonwealth.

Over the past several years, the success of the Louisville Orchestra's statewide touring initiative has helped demonstrate the broad civic and educational impact that cultural investment can achieve. The In Harmony Tour has shown how arts organizations can serve communities across an entire state, reaching audiences far beyond traditional concert halls while strengthening local partnerships, supporting education, and celebrating Kentucky's cultural heritage.

“Over the past several years, the In Harmony Tour has demonstrated the powerful role the arts can play in connecting communities across Kentucky,” said House Speaker David Osborne. “By bringing live orchestral performances and educational programs directly to towns and cities throughout the Commonwealth, the Louisville Orchestra has shown how cultural investment can enrich lives, support education, and strengthen communities. The General Assembly is proud to support initiatives that expand access to the arts for Kentuckians across our state.”

“Louisville's arts institutions are central to our city's identity and continued growth, and I was proud to help lead the effort to secure this investment in the Louisville Orchestra's In Harmony Tour,” said Senator Raque Adams. “The Louisville Orchestra continues to set the standard for innovation and outreach, and this initiative represents the very best of what we can achieve when we invest in the arts.”

“Louisville's arts community is one of our city's greatest strengths, and the Louisville Orchestra has demonstrated time and time again how we can use the arts to reach and connect with our neighbors throughout Kentucky," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “This is another amazing example of how the partnerships we've built with leaders in Frankfort can strengthen institutions like the Louisville Orchestra and expand meaningful experiences like the In Harmony Tour."

In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of The Louisville Orchestra is a pioneering statewide initiative delivering transformational musical experiences directly to Kentucky communities. Since its launch in November 2022, the program has reached 50 counties across the Commonwealth, bringing live orchestral concerts and community events to audiences across Kentucky while celebrating the rich musical heritage and traditions that unite communities throughout the state.

From courthouse lawns and school gymnasiums to libraries and public parks, the initiative connects Kentuckians with world-class musical performances while fostering civic pride, cultural exchange, and educational opportunity.

The tour featured Kentucky artists including Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Tessa Lark, Ben Sollee, and Chris Thile, alongside Louisville Orchestra musicians in solo and chamber performances. It has also included seven world premieres by composers from the Louisville Orchestra Creators Corps, highlighting Kentucky's role in shaping the future of American music.

Looking ahead, the tour will include a special engagement featuring Yo-Yo Ma in 2027, bringing one of the world's most celebrated musicians to communities across Kentucky as part of this statewide cultural effort.

The next performances of the In Harmony Tour will take place this summer, with free outdoor concerts in Glasgow, Shelby County, and Elizabethtown, continuing the Orchestra's mission to bring live symphonic music directly to communities across the Commonwealth. Registration for these events is now open.