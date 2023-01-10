Kentucky Center Hosts OUR KENTUCKY HOME Exhibit

The Kentucky Center has been selected as one of several venues across Kentucky to host the Kentucky Arts Council's traveling exhibit Our Kentucky Home: Hispanic/Latin American Visual Art in the Commonwealth. The exhibit will run from January 9 to February 5, 2023.

The exhibit features 36 works by 20 Kentuckians of Hispanic or Latin American heritage. The submitted work was adjudicated by a panel of Hispanic and Latin American artists and cultural specialists for inclusion in the traveling exhibit.

"While we are most often associated with the performing arts, Kentucky Performing Arts and our Kentucky Center venue proudly support many forms of art - including visual art," said Kim Baker, president and CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts. "It is our hope that guests and patrons have an arts immersive experience when they visit us."

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street and the exhibit is available for public viewing, outside of performances happening in The Kentucky Center building. The public viewings are free, no tickets or reservations necessary.

Artists whose work will appear in Our Kentucky Home, listed by name, county, work titles and medium, are:

Isabella La Rocca González, Boyle, Untitled 1 and 3 from the series "En los tiempos del coronavirus," photographic archival pigment print

Elizabeth Mesa-Gaido, Rowan, "Then & Now: Toothpaste and Toothbrush," organza, linen, photography (photo credit: AFP/Archivo Bohemia)

Cintia Segovia, Calloway, "Queso," "2564 Millas al Sur," and "Piña Navideña," photography

Mercedes Harn, Fayette, "Red Horse" and "Guacamayo," acrylic on canvas

Manuel Hernandez Sanchez, Clark (Ind.), "Mi abuelita y la familia" and "Corazón Mestizo," oil on canvas

Leandro Lozada, Jefferson, "Milk," photography

Luis David Fuentes, Franklin, "Roof of the Havana Cathedral" and "Three Cuban Women," photography

Thomas Meyer, Jefferson, "City of Louisville Skyline" and "Louisville meets Maya," pen and ink, digital

Sydni Crass, Hamilton (Ohio), "Abuela's Fabric" and "Shades of Orange," paint, watercolor, marker

Clay Mata, Jefferson, "Ocelotl" and "Vive y deja morir," acrylic, spray paint, artificial flowers on canvas

Isabel González, Jefferson, "Tranquility" and "Alyssa," photography

Rachel Nuñez, Jefferson, "Para Una Vida Mejor/For a Better Life" and "Hasta Pronto/Until Next Time," printed illustration

Sebastian Duverge, Jefferson, "Three Dancers," watercolor on tile mosaic

Deyanira Esmeralda Martin, Fayette, "Affied" and "My Colorful Horse," fabric, glitter, metal, crystals, plastic flowers, yarn, paint, tie fabrics

Mari Mujica, Shelby, "Girasol #2 and #3," digital photography

Isvara Torres, Jefferson, "Beauty, Passion, Poverty," oil and acrylic on canvas

Azucena Trejo Williams, Taylor, "I was told I take up too much space." vinyl letter installation

Edwin Ramirez, Jefferson, "Corazón de el Ohio/Heart of the Ohio," PLA, foraged natural materials on dry moss

Uhma Janus, Jefferson, "Ether's Mollusk Raid," "Witnessing Canopy" and "Spiny Meanderings," acrylic ink on paper

Alma Martinez Torres, Jefferson, "An Interlude under the Shade" and "Sunkissed," ceramic, fabric, wood

A slideshow of work in Our Kentucky Home is available online at the arts council website, artscouncil.ky.gov.