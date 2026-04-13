Get The Led Out To Perform At Brown Theatre

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Kentucky Performing Arts will present Get The Led Out at the Brown Theatre in Louisville on April 29, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. The Philadelphia-based tribute band will perform a concert celebrating the music of Led Zeppelin.

Known for recreating the band’s studio recordings in a live setting, Get The Led Out features six musicians performing arrangements that incorporate layered instrumentation, including multiple guitars to reflect the original recordings. The concert will include selections spanning Led Zeppelin’s catalog, with a focus on early material and lesser-performed tracks, as well as an acoustic set featuring songs such as “Tangerine” and “Hey Hey What Can I Do.”

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets start at $35, plus fees, with dynamic pricing in effect. Tickets are available at kentuckyperformingarts.org. The event is open to all ages, with accessible seating and assistive listening services available.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Kentucky Performing Arts is a statewide organization presenting live performances, supporting arts education, and contributing to cultural tourism and the local economy. The organization operates multiple venues in Louisville, including the Kentucky Center, the Brown Theatre, and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.