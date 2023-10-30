Chris Isaak Brings the It's Almost Christmas Tour to the Brown Theatre Next Month

Chris Isaak – It’s Almost Christmas Tour comes to the Brown Theatre (315 West Broadway) next month. The performance is on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

Over the course of his 40-year career, Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. His music and film credits include 13 critically-acclaimed studio albums, 12 chart-topping singles along with several motion pictures like “The Silence of the Lambs” and “That Thing You Do!” Isaak was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance by the Americana Honors.

His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks, including “Eyes Wide Shut,” “True Romance,” “Wild at Heart,” and “Blue Velvet.” Isaak has starred in his own critically acclaimed television series “The Chris Isaak Show” on Showtime, has previously served as a judge on “The X Factor Australia,” and hosted the music talk show, “The Chris Isaak Hour.”

Newly released “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas” is Isaak's second Christmas album and features 13 tracks of originals and covers.