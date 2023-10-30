Chris Isaak Brings the It's Almost Christmas Tour to the Brown Theatre Next Month

The performance is on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Chris Isaak Brings the It's Almost Christmas Tour to the Brown Theatre Next Month

Chris Isaak – It’s Almost Christmas Tour comes to the Brown Theatre (315 West Broadway) next month. The performance is on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

Over the course of his 40-year career, Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone. His music and film credits include 13 critically-acclaimed studio albums, 12 chart-topping singles along with several motion pictures like  “The Silence of the Lambs” and “That Thing You Do!” Isaak was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance by the Americana Honors.

His work has also taken him behind the scenes, creating music for multiple film soundtracks, including “Eyes Wide Shut,” “True Romance,” “Wild at Heart,” and “Blue Velvet.” Isaak has starred in his own critically acclaimed television series “The Chris Isaak Show” on Showtime, has previously served as a judge on “The X Factor Australia,” and hosted the music talk show, “The Chris Isaak Hour.”

 Newly released “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas” is Isaak's second Christmas album and features 13 tracks of originals and covers.

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
PEPPA PIGS SING-A-LONG PARTY is Coming To Louisvilles Brown Theatre Photo
PEPPA PIG'S SING-A-LONG PARTY is Coming To Louisville's Brown Theatre

Peppa Pig's Sing-A-Long Party is coming to Louisville's Brown Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

2
Ben Rector Brings The Old Friends Acoustic Tour To Louisvilles Kentucky Center Photo
Ben Rector Brings The Old Friends Acoustic Tour To Louisville's Kentucky Center

The Old Friends Acoustic Tour Starring Ben Rector comes to Whitney Hall – Kentucky Center (501 West Main Street) on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 8 p.m.

3
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents GIRL FROM THE NORTH COU Photo
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at the Aronoff Center

What did our critic think of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Aronoff Center? Admittedly, I’m not a huge Bob Dylan fan. Not for any reasons like dislike, but generationally I was never really exposed to his music. So when I heard there was a new musical using his catalog, my expectations were tampered.

4
Singer-Songwriter Kip Moore is Coming To Old Foresters Paristown Hall Photo
Singer-Songwriter Kip Moore is Coming To Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Don't miss multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kip Moore as he brings his Damn Love World Tour to Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
ACCOMPLICE in Louisville ACCOMPLICE
Derby Dinner Playhouse (9/27-11/05)Tracker
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Louisville Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Carson Center (6/30-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You