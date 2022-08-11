CenterStage, Kentucky's Oldest Community Theatre, to Return for 2022-23 Season With Four MainStage Productions & More

CenterStage will return with four MainStage live performances for the 2022-23 season in its new home at the Trager Family Jewish Community Center. CenterStage has been on hiatus since February, 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky's oldest community theatre company will open this Fall, 2022 with CenterStage: A Century of Entertainment on August 25, 27, 28 & 29, and Falsettos, October 27, 29, 30 & 31, and November 3.

2023 CenterStage productions will include 13: The Musical on February 23, 25, 26 & 27 and March 2, 4 & 5, 2023 and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on May 11, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20 & 21, 2023.

Additional add-on performances throughout the season will include The King's Revue, a one-night-only performance on December 10, 2022 and The Diary of Anne Frank on April 13, 15 & 16, 2023.

Single tickets for all four MainStage productions are now available at jcclouisville.org/centerstage. All tickets will be $25 with upgrades available for a VIP experience.

CenterStage has also announced a new director, Erin Jump. Jump previously served for four years in the role as CenterStage's Education Programming Director. During the COVID pandemic, she continued CenterStage's Academy youth programming and mounted Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2021, during the pandemic, outdoors at Farmington Historic Plantation.

Jump says of the return of CenterStage, "We are thrilled to bring our amazing community theatre productions back to Louisville! The ability to rehearse and perform in our beautiful new Shapira Foundation Auditorium at the Trager Family JCC is a testament that our local theatre community is resilient and ready, now more than ever, to get back to performing."

Ticketing Information

All CenterStage tickets are now on sale. MainStage tickets will be $25 and can be purchased at jcclouisville.org/centerstage. Performances will take place in the Shapira Foundation Auditorium at the Trager Family JCC, 3600 Dutchmans Lane.

CenterStage 2022-23 Season At-a-Glance

CenterStage: A Century of Entertainment

August 25, 27, 28 & 29, 2022

A look back and a reprise of many favorite CenterStage memories and performances. Join your favorite CenterStage performers as we laugh, cry, sing, dance and entertain during this special performance that has been 100 years in the making.

Falsettos

October 27, 29, 30 & 31, 2022

November 3, 2022

Hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique, Falsettos is a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball and AIDS. When Marvin leaves his wife Trina and son Jason to be with his lover Whizzer, tempers flare, problems escalate and everyone learns to grow up.

The King's Revue

December 10, 2022

One Night Only!

13: The Musical

February 23, 25, 26 & 27, 2023

March 2, 4 & 5, 2023

With a bright, catchy pop score, equal doses of humor and pathos, 13 tells the story of Evan who moves with his mom from big-city New York to podunk Appleton, Indiana. If Evan can't get the coolest kids to come to his bar mitzvah, how is he going to survive the school year, not to mention, the rest of his life? Evan navigates the world of cool kids and nerds, jocks and cheerleaders, first kisses and heartbreak and eventually comes to understand "What it Means to Be a Friend."

The Diary of Anne Frank

April 13, 15 & 16, 2023

For nearly two years, Anne, her father, mother, and sister, joined with the Van Daan family to hide in a secret annex space above her father's former office in Amsterdam, as the Nazis deported Dutch Jews to their deaths. In her secret attic, Anne comes of age: she laughs, plays, fights with her mother, and falls in love for the first time. In spite of her oppressive circumstances and the horrors that surround her, Anne's spirit transcends, as she voices her belief, "in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart."

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

May 11, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20 & 21, 2023

A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. An eclectic group of sixth-graders enter the competition, each eager to win for very different reasons. With only one speller leaving as the winner, and the losers receiving a juice box, the show is altogether "perspicacious," "jocular," and "effervescent."

About CenterStage at the Trager Family Jewish Community Center

CenterStage is Kentucky's oldest continuing community theatre company, celebrating its 109th year in 2022. CenterStage was founded in 1913 as the Young Men's Hebrew Association Players at the YMHA at Second and Jacob Streets in downtown Louisville.

CenterStage has changed names over the years (previously known as The Center Players and Heritage Theatre) but has remained a core component of arts programming at the Jewish Community Center in Louisville (formerly YMHA, now Trager Family JCC). Established 130 years ago, the JCC holds a unique place within the city's cultural heritage.

The Trager Family JCC opened its new $43 million, 107,000 sq. ft. facility in Louisville in Spring, 2022. The new building sits just behind the former JCC at Dutchmans and Cannons Lane. The Trager Family JCC is open to everyone in the Louisville community and offers fitness, indoor and outdoor aquatics, preschool programming, senior activities and arts and cultural programming. For more information, visit jcclouisville.org.