CHAGALL IN SCHOOL to be Presented At The Kentucky Center in February

Chagall in School explores the power of art and social change after the Russian Revolution.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards
Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort Photo 4 Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort

CHAGALL IN SCHOOL to be Presented At The Kentucky Center in February

ShPIeL Theatre will present the Louisville premiere of CHAGALL IN SCHOOL by award-winning playwright James Sherman (“Beau Jest”, “The God of Isaac”, “The Ben Hecht Show”) and directed by David Y. Chack, February 8 - 17, 2024 at Kentucky Performing Arts, 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky.

CHAGALL IN SCHOOL, a dramatic comedy, presents the story of Marc Chagall, one of the 20th century's. greatest artists, following the social change after the Russian Revolution. Born into a working class Jewish family, Marc, with his wife and muse Berta (changed to Bella later), realizes his dream of founding an art school in his beloved Vitebsk, for both Jewish and non-Jewish artists — an impressive feat for a society with deep antisemitic roots. Challenged by the arrival of Kazimir Malevich, the most famous artist in Russia at the time, Marc is forced to question how and why art is created. CHAGALL IN SCHOOL shows the inimitable power of art, embodying aspirations, beauty and love, and how art can lead to connection, creativity and freedom! — see next page— https://www.shpielperformingidentity.com/

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: Opening Night is Thursday, February 8 at 7 pm; continues through Saturday, February 10 at 7pm; Matinees on Sunday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 14 at 2pm; Evening performances continue on Wednesday, February 14 - Saturday, February 17 at 7 pm

TICKETS: General Admission $26.50; Seniors $23.50; Students (ages 22 and under) $19.00 Kentucky Performing Arts adds a nominal service fee

PURCHASE ONLINE: Click Here GROUP SALES, MORE

James Sherman playwright of CHAGALL IN SCHOOL- The author of many acclaimed plays, including: “The God of Isaac”, “Beau Jest” (later adapted as a movie starring Lainie Kazan), “From Door to Door”, “Jacob and Jack”, and “The Ben Hecht Show” (his solo performance piece). Beginning his professional career as a writer and performer with The Second City in Chicago, he then began his long association with the Tony Award winning Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago and he was a Founding Member of the Victory Gardens Playwrights Ensemble. His works have been published and are regularly produced by theatres throughout the United States and have also been seen in Canada, Mexico, South America, England, Germany, Austria, Poland, Turkey, South Africa, Australia, China, and Korea. James currently teaches Playwriting and Improvisation at Columbia College Chicago and The Theatre School at DePaul University.

CAST: Marc Chagall- Andy Szuran; Vera Ermolaeva- Katie Graviss; El Lissitzky- Matthew Winner; Alexander Romm- Erik Moth; Yuri Penn- Tom Luce; Berta Chagall- Sophia Pietrkowski; Berta Chagall u/s- Bernie Stone; David Yackerson- Clint Nowicke; Kazimir Malevich- Paul Carney

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director- David Y. Chack is Producing Artistic Director of ShPIeL-Performing Identity in Louisville, Chicago, and Los Angeles. He has produced in Washington, D.C., Boston, and New York. He is adjunct professor of Jewish and Holocaust Theatre at The Theatre School at DePaul University, Chicago. Nominated for Best Director by Broadway World for "Indecent" at the Henry Clay in Louisville, his most recent Louisville production was "H*tler's Tasters” by Michelle Kholos Brooks at Kentucky Performing Arts. He has written for American Theater, The Forward, HowlRound and the Harold Pinter Review. He is a theatre consultant for Taube Center for Jewish Life in Poland and for the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

Production Designer- Patrick Jump

Stage Manager- Kelly Scott

Projection and Audio Design- Roxell Carr

Administrative Assistant- Holly Kissel

Costumes- Whitney Nowicke




RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT presented by Cincinnati Photo
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: CHICAGO THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT presented by Cincinnati Pops at Cincinnati Music Hall

What did our critic think of CHICAGO THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Music Hall?

2
KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Celebration of Dr. Kings Vision Returns to The Kentucky Photo
KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky Center

Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach and River City Drum Corp will present Keepers of the Dream, A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision, returning to The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts' Whitney Hall Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:00PM.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Louisville! Winners include Oldham Co. Arts Center, Derby Dinner Playhouse and more.

4
Louisville Orchestras IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort Photo
Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort

The Louisville Orchestra has announced the final leg of their highly successful 'In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of The Louisville Orchestra” including a new performance in Frankfort.

More Hot Stories For You

KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky CenterKEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky Center
Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in FrankfortLouisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky CenterKeepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center
Deadline For Applications For Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts is January 14Deadline For Applications For Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts is January 14

Videos

Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Video
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World Video
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
Chicago in Louisville Chicago
Carson Center (5/06-5/06)
The Book of Mormon in Louisville The Book of Mormon
Carson Center (4/23-4/23)
THE BUNCO SQUAD in Louisville THE BUNCO SQUAD
Derby Dinner Playhouse (1/10-2/18)
Come From Away in Louisville Come From Away
Carson Center (6/30-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You