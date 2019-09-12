BWW Review: TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL at Teatro Tercera Llamada

Scroll down to read a Spanish translation of this review. / Desplácese hacia abajo para leer una traducción al español de esta revisión.

Each time I review theatre written and performed in another language, my disadvantage forces me to think differently about what I'm seeing. I kind of enjoy the challenge but there is undeniable risk that I will not fully comprehend some of the detail and nuance carried in the language.

Still, having been watching the work of two Spanish language companies for a few years now, I have substantial context for the progress of this strain of Louisville theatre. This new initiative from Haydee Canovas and Teatro Tercerea Llamada may have started as a tentative step in introducing fresh Hispanic playwriting, but it winds up as a program of short plays that can hold its own with any other in town.

As you might expect, some of the plays deal with the immigrant experience, but with a surprising amount of humor: Ms. Canovas' Los Tres Juanes (The Three Juan's) focuses on two days in the journey of three Cuban men rowing to Florida on a raft. The circumstance is desperate, dangerous, and played almost exclusively for laughs except for one surreal moment of recognition. Guillermo Sollano, Francisco Viveros, & Anthony Silvera play the material like The Marx Brothers doing Samuel Beckett.

Asylum (Asilo) by Reynaldo Gamez also injects levity into the bleak situation of a young Cuban (Orlando Parrado) under interrogation by an ICE investigator (Sollano again). Mr. Parrado's lack of stage experience is betrayed by his lack of vocal projection, but his furtive yet endearing immigrant was an indelible characterization.

Language itself is a theme in two plays. YES, OF COURSE! (Claro que si), written and performed by Lily Hernandez, is a presumably autobiographical perspective on assimilation where English phrases become signifiers and victory flags. Hernandez is very funny and even though I was on the other side of that language divide, I felt like I got all of the jokes - and a little enlightenment.

La Mesa Redonda (The Round Table), by Xenia Miller, mines comedy from the superficial dissensions within a book club. Nomenclature is at the root of the trouble, mostly through egotistical posturing, but the multiple meanings behind the title are crucial. My point of reference is Arthurian mythology, but in Cuba, it has for many years been the format of an insidious, televised form of public persecution.

A similar look at games and role-playing takes place in Carlos Manuel's La Cita (Games People Play) in which a therapist and her patient execute an exercise in anger management. Even though the twist has precedence, it managed to catch the audience by surprise, which is a credit to the performances of Maria Fernanda Ocampo and Lily Hernandez.

Manuel works another familiar gimmick in El Cumpleanos (The Birthday) with a more somber examination of grief within a family comprised of a mother (Xenia Miller), and two daughters. Teresa (Jomaris Dejesus) is the older, depressed sibling, and Gabriela (Jo Valor) the younger, freer spirit. The piece is a meditation played with emotional assurance by the cast.

Cinthia Murguia's El Viaje (The Trip) was a lesser piece in comparison, but after it dispenses with its own narrative gimmick it exhibits nicely observed relationship dynamics well illustrated by Brenda Moran and Julio Samayoa.

The evening opened with Lagrimas Y Perlas (Tears and Pearls), written and performed by Pablo Bauta. Grief is again at the forefront, but in contrast to the other pieces in this showcase, Bauta's writing is poetical in its language, less of a play, even if the author's emotionally anguished delivery is so theatrical.

Each play was accompanied live by Jon Silpayamanant on cello. I'm not sure if that instrument is the best fit for all of the material, but Mr. Silpayamanant was thoughtful about how "present" the sound was, and dropped the bow to affect a bass signature at one point. Live music in local theatre that is NOT a musical is a rare and welcome thing, particularly with a musician of this caliber.

I can recall that a few short years ago, Ms. Canovas bemoaned the fact that Teatro Tercera Llamada had to restrict its choices to plays featuring only 2-3 characters because of the paucity of Spanish-speaking actors in Louisville. With Festival De Obras De Diez Minutos, she can rightfully take a bow for having led Spanish-language theatre in Louisville to a point where it can boast seven writers and fourteen actors working in one evening of theatre.

Sadly, this festival only played one weekend, albeit to full houses at all three performances. Interestingly, it was at The Bard's Town one week before the annual Ten-Tucky Festival of Ten Minute Plays, so that when I catch those English language shorts I will now be comparing them to the quality of work I encountered here.

Teatro Tercera Llamada presente: Festival de obras de diez minutos.

Varios escritores

Dirigida por Haydee Canovas y Jay Marie-Padilla Hayter

Revisión por Keith Waits

Cada vez que reviso el teatro escrito y presentado en otro idioma, mi desventaja me obliga a pensar de manera diferente sobre lo que estoy viendo. Me gusta el desafío, pero existe un riesgo innegable de que no comprenderé completamente algunos de los detalles y matices del lenguaje.

Aún así, después de haber estado viendo el trabajo de dos compañías en español durante algunos años, tengo un contexto sustancial para el progreso de esta variedad de teatro de Louisville. Esta nueva iniciativa de Haydee Canovas y Teatro Tercerea Llamada puede haber comenzado como un paso tentativo en la introducción de una nueva dramaturgia hispana, pero termina como un programa de obras cortas que puede mantenerse con cualquier otro en la ciudad.

Como es de esperar, algunas de las obras abordan la experiencia de los inmigrantes, pero con una sorprendente cantidad de humor: Los Tres Juanes de la Sra. Canovas se enfoca en dos días en el viaje de tres cubanos remando a Florida en una balsa. La circunstancia es desesperada, peligrosa y se juega casi exclusivamente para reír, excepto por un momento surrealista de reconocimiento. Guillermo Sollano, Francisco Viveros y Anthony Silvera interpretan el material como The Marx Brothers interpretando a Samuel Beckett.

Asilo de Reynaldo Gamez también inyecta ligereza en la sombría situación de un joven cubano (Orlando Parrado) bajo el interrogatorio de un investigador de ICE (Sollano nuevamente). La falta de experiencia escénica del Sr. Parrado es traicionada por su falta de proyección vocal, pero su inmigrante furtivo pero entrañable fue una caracterización indeleble.

El lenguaje en sí es un tema en dos obras de teatro. ¡SÍ, POR SUPUESTO! (Claro que si), escrita e interpretada por Lily Hernández, una perspectiva presumiblemente autobiográfica sobre la asimilación donde las frases en inglés se convierten en significantes y banderas de victoria. Hernández es muy divertido y, aunque estaba al otro lado de la división del idioma, sentí que entendía todos los chistes, y un poco de iluminación.

La Mesa Redonda, de Xenia Miller, extrae comedia de las disensiones superficiales dentro de un club de lectura. La nomenclatura es la raíz del problema, principalmente a través de una postura egoísta, pero los múltiples significados detrás del título son cruciales. Mi punto de referencia es la mitología artúrica, pero en Cuba ha sido durante muchos años el formato de una forma insidiosa de persecución pública televisada.

Una mirada similar a los juegos y los juegos de roles se lleva a cabo en La Cita de Carlos Manuel, en la que una terapeuta y su paciente ejecutan un ejercicio de control de la ira. A pesar de que el giro tiene prioridad, logró sorprender al público, lo que es un crédito para las actuaciones de Maria Fernanda Ocampo y Hernández.

Manuel trabaja en otro truco familiar en El Cumpleanos con un examen más sombrío del dolor dentro de una familia compuesta por una madre (Xenia Miller) y dos hijas. Teresa (Jomaris Dejesus) es la hermana mayor y deprimida, y Gabriela (Jo Valor) el espíritu más joven y más libre. La pieza es una meditación jugada con seguridad emocional por el elenco.

El Viaje, de Cinthia Murguia, fue una pieza menor en comparación, pero después de prescindir de su propio truco narrativo, exhibe dinámicas de relación bien observadas, bien ilustradas por Brenda Moran y Julio Samayoa.

La velada se inauguró con Lagrimas Y Perlas escrita e interpretada por Pablo Bauta. El dolor vuelve a estar a la vanguardia, pero en contraste con las otras piezas en este escaparate, la escritura de Bauta es poética en su lenguaje, menos una obra de teatro, incluso si la entrega emocionalmente angustiada del autor es tan teatral.

Cada obra fue acompañada en vivo por Jon Silpayamanant tocando el violonchelo. No estoy seguro de si ese instrumento es el que mejor se adapta a todo el material, pero el Sr. Silpayamanant pensó en cuán "presente" era el sonido, y dejó caer el arco para afectar una firma de bajo en un punto. La música en vivo en el teatro local que NO es un musical es algo raro y bienvenido, particularmente con un músico de este calibre.

Puedo recordar que hace unos pocos años, la Sra. Canovas se lamentó del hecho de que el Teatro Tercera Llamada tuvo que restringir sus elecciones a obras con solo 2-3 personajes debido a la escasez de actores de habla hispana. Con el Festival De Obras De Diez Minutos, puede con toda razón hacer una reverencia por haber dirigido el teatro en español en Louisville hasta un punto en el que puede presumir de siete escritores y catorce actores que trabajan en una noche de teatro.

Lamentablemente, este festival solo se jugó un fin de semana, aunque en salas llenas en las tres actuaciones. Curiosamente, fue en The Bard's Town una semana antes del Festival anual de diez minutos de diez minutos, de modo que cuando vea esos cortos en inglés los compararé con la calidad del trabajo que encontré aquí.

Teatro Tercera Llamada presents: Festival de obras de diez minutos. Ten minute play festival.

September 5, 6, & 7 @ 7:30 PM

Teatro Tercera Llamada

The Bard's Town

1801 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40205

502-749-5275





