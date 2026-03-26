YOSHIKI Will Perform 'Classical 2026' Shows at Walt Disney Concert Hall

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a series of performances in Tokyo and an appearance at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra, composer and classically trained pianist YOSHIKI will return to North America for two nights at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on July 16 and 17, 2026.

The Fan Club Exclusive Pre-sale begins March 26 at 11:00 AM PT, with general On-Sale beginning April 10 at 10:00 AM PT. Information and tickets are available here.

Titled "Scarlet Night" and "Violet Night”, YOSHIKI will change the set list for each performance, which mark YOSHIKI’s U.S. return following his third cervical spine surgery in late 2024.

"To perform at (The Music Center’s) Walt Disney Concert Hall is an honor, and in this moment it’s personal," says YOSHIKI. "After my surgery, I wasn't sure when I would return to the stage. These two nights are a celebration of resilience and the bond I share with my fans. Of course there will be classical piano, but I also want to push beyond the traditional format. I’m experimenting with new sounds and new ideas: something emotional, powerful, and explosive.”

YOSHIKI recently became the first Japanese artist in history to perform at the ancient Nabataean tombs in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, performing a set by the light of thousands of candles. In early 2026, YOSHIKI performed alongside Josh Groban in Japan to a crowd of 18,000 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for a surprise appearance with the Jonas Brothers.

Named one of the TIME100: Most Influential People of 2025, YOSHIKI is a multidisciplinary performer with over 50 million records sold. In 2024, he became the first Japanese artist to be honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. He is also a fashion designer, filmmaker, and a dedicated philanthropist through YOSHIKI Foundation America.

YOSHIKI ITINERARY 2026

March

29 - Suzuka, Japan - Suzuka Circuit (F1 Japanese Grand Prix Opening)

April

3 - 5 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Garden Theater (YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 The Night Before Awakening - Tokyo 3 Nights: Chapter One to the World) *SOLD OUT*

July

16 - 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall (Classical 2026) “Scarlet Night” & “Violet Night”