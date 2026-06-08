WHERE WE PLAYED: VOICES FROM THE FIRE to Make World Premiere at Dances With Films

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"WHERE WE PLAYED: VOICES FROM THE FIRE", an impactful documentary short telling of childrens' experiences of the Los Angeles wildfires, will compete part of the Doc Shorts Block 3 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Tuesday, June 23rd, 6PM.

In January 2025, devastating wildfires swept through Los Angeles. Through firsthand interviews, children reflect on what they experienced, what they lost, what they carried with them, and how their lives have been forever changed; while simultaneously holding onto hope for what comes next.

Co-directed by Nat Wolff and Austin Cauldwell, the film is presented by Zenosyne Media, produced by Mina Sundwall, Eliza Paprin and Julia Pitch, who also served as Cinematographer. The film was edited by Ben Schwaeber.

According to Wolff and Cauldwell: "In the wake of the fires, much of the conversation focused on what had been lost: homes, schools, and a sense of stability. What felt missing were the voices of the children living through it. Rather than speaking about them, we wanted to listen to them. So we set out to create a space where kids and families could share their experiences in their own words. What we found was not only grief, but resilience, optimism, and humor. Even in the aftermath of tragedy, these children continue to imagine, adapt, and grow. Their stories reminded us that they are not just witnesses to disaster, but rather, they are participants in the future being shaped around them.

Our hope is that this film encourages audiences to think about the world we are leaving for our children. It will be their world. They deserve to have a voice in it."

Nat Wolff is a writer/director/actor/producer/musician whose short film Youngest was a HollyShorts Film Festival favorite and praised by Filmmaker Magazine. As an actor, his credits include The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, Palo Alto, The Kill Team, and Amazon's The Consultant.

Austin Cauldwell is a Los Angeles-based writer/director/actor and acting teacher. He recently wrote and directed his short film IDYLL, which premiered at Florida Film Festival in April 2026. As an actor he appeared in numerous credits on stage, film, and TV.

Mina Sundwall is an Actress/Producer and President of Zenosyne Media. As an actor, her credits include Lost in Space, Legends of Tomorrow, God of War: Ragnarok, Maggie's Plan, and more. As a producer, she works in development and production of films and proofs of concept, including Austin Cauldwell's Idyll, Ally Ioannides's Sack of Bones, Gamble, Youth, Jane Anonymous.

Eliza Paprin is an Actress/Writer/Producer who studied film as a Dean's Scholar at Emory University. She is the creator/lead of Not Like Other Girls on YouTube. Other credits include: Lola, Black Girl Day Off, Take Your Time, and Midtown Moments. With her passion for film extending behind the camera, she has served as an Associate Producer on Austin Cauldwell's Idyll.

Julia Pitch is a Director and DoP signed at Six Twenty Six. She has directed work for commercial clients such as Spotify, Ford, Verizon, Peloton and Starbucks. She was an additional Cinematographer on On the Record, a feature documentary about the Me Too movement that went to Sundance in 2020. Her visual sensibilities are influenced by her fine art background, and she studied Illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design.

TCL Chinese Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028.

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