The Tabernacle Choir Returns To Hollywood Bowl For 100th Anniversary

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The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square and the O.C. Tanner Gift of Music Trust have announced that tickets for the Songs of Hope Benefit Concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, will be available beginning April 17, 2026. The concerts will take place June 24–25, 2026.

Marking 100 years since the Choir's first performance at the Hollywood Bowl in 1926, this historic return will unite music and humanitarian purpose in a celebratory concert benefitting women and children around the world.

100% of ticket sale revenues from the concert will be donated to trusted charities, including CARE, Helen Keller Intl, and The Hunger Project. These charities work to improve maternal and child health, expand access to nutrition and education, and provide safe and supportive environments for women and children.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will match concert ticket sale revenues, thereby doubling the charitable contributions associated with the event.

“This concert represents a meaningful intersection of music and purpose,” said Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt. “As we return to the Hollywood Bowl, we do so not only to celebrate a historic moment, but to invite others to participate in efforts that uplift and strengthen families and communities.”

The benefit concert will feature the renowned Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in a celebratory evening designed to entertain, inspire, and unite audiences through music. Guest artists will be named at a later date.

These performances continue the Choir's expanding global travel, following recent international concerts in Mexico City, Manila, Lima, Buenos Aires, and São Paulo as part of its Songs of Hope tour.

About The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is a world-renowned, 360-member, all-volunteer choir known for its weekly broadcast of Music & the Spoken Word, which has aired more than 5,000 episodes. Now in its 97th year, the program is the longest-running continuous network broadcast in history.

The Choir has performed worldwide in acclaimed concert halls, at World's Fairs and expositions, and for the inaugurations of seven U.S. presidents, beginning with President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965. Its performances have been featured on television, radio, and digital platforms worldwide.

The Choir has received four Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award, and multiple Grammy nominations. It was awarded the National Medal of the Arts in 2003 and inducted into the Classical Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

Music & the Spoken Word received a Peabody Award in 1943 and has been inducted into both the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame (2004) and the National Radio Hall of Fame (2010). The Choir has released more than 200 recordings, earning two platinum and five gold albums, and has reached No. 1 on Billboard's classical charts 15 times.

The Orchestra at Temple Square is a 200-member, all-volunteer symphony orchestra organized in 1999 to accompany The Tabernacle Choir and its affiliated ensembles. Together, the Choir and Orchestra share their music and faith with audiences worldwide.

Tickets will be available for purchase through the Hollywood Bowl website.