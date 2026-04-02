The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Reveals 2025 Theatre Season Award Winners
Rogue Machine Theatre and Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre lead with 6 wins.
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has revealed the 2025 Season Award winners. Award recipients, finalists, and the greater Los Angeles professional theatre community will take part in a live reception event on Monday, April 13 in Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station Arts complex.
2025 THEATRE SEASON AWARD WINNERS
Best Production
- Cambodian Rock Band; East West Players
- Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre
- Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre
McCulloh Award for Best Revival
- Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; A Noise Within
Direction
- Steven Robman; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre
Lead Performance
- Hugo Armstrong; Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre
- Kasey Mahaffy; One Man, Two Guv’nors; A Noise Within
- Ann Noble; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre
Featured Performance
- Alex Morris; Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; A Noise Within
Solo Performance
- Robert Bailey; In Some Dark Valley; Moving Arts
Ensemble
- Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre cast
Writing (Original)
- Amy Dellagiarino; Hello, My Name is…; Moving Arts
Writing (Adaptation)
- Matthew Lopez & Amber Ruffin; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre
Score (Music & Lyrics)
- Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre
Music Direction
- Mark Binns; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre
- Annbrit duChateau; Old Friends; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre
Choreography
- Casey Nicholaw; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre
Scenic Design
- Mark Mendelson; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre
Lighting Design
- Anna Watson; Paranormal Activity; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre
Costume Design
- Gregg Barnes; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre
- Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig); Jaja's African Hair Braiding; Center Theatre Group: Mark Taper Forum
Sound Design
- Gareth Fry; Paranormal Activity; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre
Visual Effects Design
- Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes; Life of Pi; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre
- Chris Fisher and Jamie Harrison; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre
Special Achievement Awards
Gordon Davidson Award
Margaret Harford Award
- Latino Theater Company
Polly Warfield Award
- Rogue Machine Theatre
Joel Hirschhorn Award
- Musical Theatre Guild
Milton Katselas Award
Ted Schmitt Award
- Corktown ’39 by John Fazakerley (Rogue Machine Theatre)
- You Are Cordially Invited to the End of the World! by Keiko Green (South Coast Repertory)
Technical Design Award
- Joel Daavid
Theater Angel Award
- The Perenchio Foundation
Special Recognition Awards
- Victoria Hoffman (casting director)
- Karyl Lynn Burns (Rubicon Theatre co-founder)
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