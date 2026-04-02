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The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Reveals 2025 Theatre Season Award Winners

Rogue Machine Theatre and Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre lead with 6 wins.

By: Apr. 02, 2026
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Reveals 2025 Theatre Season Award Winners Image

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has revealed the 2025 Season Award winners. Award recipients, finalists, and the greater Los Angeles professional theatre community will take part in a live reception event on Monday, April 13 in Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station Arts complex.

2025 THEATRE SEASON AWARD WINNERS

Best Production

  • Cambodian Rock Band; East West Players
  • Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre
  • Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

McCulloh Award for Best Revival

  • Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; A Noise Within

Direction

Lead Performance

  • Hugo Armstrong; Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre
  • Kasey Mahaffy; One Man, Two Guv’nors; A Noise Within
  • Ann Noble; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Featured Performance

  • Alex Morris; Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; A Noise Within

Solo Performance

Ensemble

  • Evanston Salt Costs Climbing; Rogue Machine Theatre cast

Writing (Original)

  • Amy Dellagiarino; Hello, My Name is…; Moving Arts

Writing (Adaptation)

Score (Music & Lyrics)

Music Direction

  • Mark Binns; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre
  • Annbrit duChateau; Old Friends; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Choreography

  • Casey Nicholaw; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre

Scenic Design

  • Mark Mendelson; Corktown ’39; Rogue Machine Theatre

Lighting Design

  • Anna Watson; Paranormal Activity; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Costume Design

  • Gregg Barnes; Some Like It Hot; Broadway in Hollywood / Pantages Theatre
  • Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig); Jaja's African Hair Braiding; Center Theatre Group: Mark Taper Forum

Sound Design

  • Gareth Fry; Paranormal Activity; Center Theatre Group: Ahmanson Theatre

Visual Effects Design

Special Achievement Awards

Gordon Davidson Award

Margaret Harford Award

  • Latino Theater Company

Polly Warfield Award

  • Rogue Machine Theatre

Joel Hirschhorn Award

Milton Katselas Award

Ted Schmitt Award

Technical Design Award

  • Joel Daavid

Theater Angel Award

  • The Perenchio Foundation

Special Recognition Awards






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