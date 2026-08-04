TRIFECTA 10 Sketch Comedy Show to Hit Three LA Stages This August

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Trifecta Comedy is celebrating a decade of laughs with TRIFECTA 10, a new anniversary sketch comedy showcase playing at venues across Los Angeles this August.

The 50-minute production features original sketches packed with colorful characters, musical numbers, and unexpected twists as the troupe commemorates 10 years of performing together.

The Los Angeles-based comedy collective has built a following through its energetic live performances and recently earned back-to-back victories in UCB's Sketch Cagematch. Since forming in 2016, Trifecta Comedy has appeared at festivals including SketchFest Seattle, the Austin Micro Film Festival, the Burbank Comedy Festival, the Mach Improv LA Festival, and on Funny or Die. The troupe also performs regularly throughout the Los Angeles area, including at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank.

The cast includes Katie Baker (Our Little Secret, The Rookie, Stick), Davey Jarrell (Teen Titans Go!, The Patrick Star Show, Crossing Swords), Portia J. Henry-Warren, Kevin Phan (Better Things, Chicago P.D., The Eye), Sheridan Pierce (One Day at a Time, Dear White People, Modern Family), Marc Rosenzweig (Funny or Die, Code Red), Jack Shulruff (American Crime Story, Physical, Nature Cat), and LaRose Washington (Within a Shadow, Seeds of Change).

TRIFECTA 10 will be performed this August at Upright Citizens Brigade's Franklin Theatre, The Broadwater Main Stage, and The Pack Theater as part of the troupe's 10th anniversary celebration.

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