THE BED SHOW to Make Los Angeles Premiere in June

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE BED SHOW will be making its west coast premiere off the heels of its sold-out Off-Broadway run at Soho Playhouse this June! The show, produced by Unattended Baggage, runs seventy minutes and will be playing June 23-June 26, 2026 touring throughout bedrooms all across Los Angeles.

The show, created by Sean Pollock (A Very Merry Unauthorized Children's Scientology Pageant - LIVE!, Donnie and Greg), is an immersive, site-specific, comedy-talk show where participation is strongly encouraged. Join co-hosts Sean and Nuria Hunter (A Very Merry Unauthorized Children's Scientology Pageant - LIVE!) as they cover all things "bed culture”: bed hygiene, sleep habits, pillow talk conversations, along with their personal relationships with beds, sleep, love, and sexuality, staged in an actual bedroom for an intimate, cozy crowd. Think of it as the sleepover party you never had! TBS is an unforgettable night of intimate storytelling and games made for queers, by queers (and allies), just in time for Pride.

The Bed show is directed by Carly L. Bodnar (Circus: Pericles, Prince of Tyre, Creativity Collective, Seagrass Realms) and devised by Pollock, Bodnar, and Hunter. Marketing/PR for THE BED SHOW is made possible by Cesidia Carosa and Jason Bustamante. Associate Producers for the Los Angeles Premiere include Joelle Joyner Wong, Jimmy Berry/Parking Space Comedy, Hanna Woltz, and Krissy Scatton.

"We all sleep. We all have lifelong relationships with our beds and the spaces where we rest. Most people experience love, intimacy, and sex, too. All of these things are a part of what we call "bed culture", which Nuria and I dive into exploring head on (or should we say, bed on?).” says Sean Pollock. “The Bed Show is an immersive storytelling sleepover party--part storytelling show, part sleepover, part fun, part serious--and 100% good time. This is a show for anyone who has ever slept, ever laid down, ever dreamed, and for anyone who has close relationships in their life: be it platonic, romantic, or familial. This piece is a hilarious, candid look into me and Nuria's lives as performers and as people that celebrates the voices of a Black queer woman and a fat queer white person, that has something for everyone."

The Bed Show Tour Dates:

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at 8:00pm in Hollywood

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 8:00pm in North Hollywood

Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 8:00pm in Venice (opener: Jimmy Berry)

Friday, June 26, 2026 at 8:00pm in Hollywood

Address will be provided 24 hours prior to showing. Seating will be limited, and sleepwear is encouraged but not required.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...