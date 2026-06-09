THE ASSET to Make World Premiere at Dances with Films Festival

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The ASSET a new documentary short from award-winning director Ravit Markus (Nina Is An Athlete), is premiering on June 22 as part of the 2026 Dances with Films festival lineup at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

The ASSET follows renowned American trauma surgeon Dr. Anna Goldenberg as she races to fulfill the dying wish of a young Israeli colleague by bringing a lifesaving surgical training program to a region at the moment it is needed most.

As war, political tension, and mounting urgency threaten the mission at every turn, she is drawn into a deeply personal journey that forces her to confront her own identity and discover the profound role medicine can play in bridging divides.

Directed with intimacy and urgency, The ASSET captures the high-stakes realities of trauma care while illuminating the human stories behind the headlines. The film was produced by Adam Teitelbaum and directed by Markus.

The ASSET will premiere at Dances with Films in Hollywood on June 22 at 4:00PM PST.

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