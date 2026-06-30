Stephen McKinley Henderson, Dominique Morisseau, and More Will Headline LA Black Creators Summit

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Broadway and screen actor Stephen McKinley Henderson, actress Ryan Michelle Bathé , award-winning director Anthony Hemingway, showrunner and executive producer Charles Murray, Nemesis co-creator Tani Marole, Emmy Award-winning artist Chris Webb, and award-winning playwright June Carryl will headline the 2026 Los Angeles Black Creators Summit, taking place July 10-11, 2026 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center (4718 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016).

Produced by Support Black Theatre and presented in partnership with Ebony Repertory Theatre, the two-day convening brings together leading voices across theatre, television, film, education, and community leadership for a powerful exploration of this year's theme: "Black Theatre: Then. Now. Next."

The Summit arrives on the 30th anniversary of August Wilson's landmark speech, The Ground on Which I Stand, using Wilson's call to action as a framework for examining where Black theatre has been, where it stands today, and what must be built for future generations.

Founded by actress, producer, and arts advocate Sophina Brown, Support Black Theatre has emerged as one of Los Angeles' leading organizations dedicated to strengthening Black theatre through leadership development, youth pathways, arts education, research, civic engagement, community wellness, and new work development. Brown currently stars in Netflix's breakout drama “Nemesis,” from co-creators Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole. A respected performer whose career spans more than two decades, Brown is also known for memorable roles in “Numb3rs,” “Twenties,” "Kindred," and “Bosch: Legacy,” to name a few as well as numerous stage productions. Long before launching Support Black Theatre, Brown built a reputation as a passionate producer and theatre advocate, dedicating much of her career to creating access, mentorship, and opportunity for Black artists.

"Thirty years after August Wilson gave a national call to invest in Black theatre, we're gathering to ask what that commitment requires today," said Sophina Brown, Founder and Executive Director of Support Black Theatre. "The Los Angeles Black Creators Summit is more than an event. It is a field-building convening rooted in community, research, artistry, and action. We are honoring the fertile ground we stand on while sowing into the future the next generation so deeply deserves."

OPENING NIGHT: FRIDAY, JULY 10th

The Summit begins Friday evening with a cocktail reception featuring live music, food, and relationship-building opportunities designed to bring together artists, arts leaders, educators, funders, and community stakeholders.

The evening's centerpiece will be a keynote community conversation commemorating the 30th anniversary of August Wilson's The Ground on Which I Stand. Moderated by Brown, the discussion will explore the evolution of Black theatre and its continued importance as a cultural, artistic, and civic institution. Headlining the conversation is Stephen McKinley Henderson, one of the most celebrated actors working today. Henderson's distinguished career includes acclaimed performances in Fences, Dune, Lady Bird, Civil War, and A Man on the Inside, along with decades of groundbreaking work on the American stage. The evening will conclude with audience engagement and open dialogue, setting the tone for a full day of research, industry conversation, performance, and youth celebration.

SATURDAY, JULY 11th : INDUSTRY DIALOGUE, RESEARCH, PERFORMANCE AND LEGACY

Saturday's programming begins with the first public presentation of findings from Support Black Theatre's inaugural State of Black Theatre in LA Report, offering a first-of-its-kind look at the Black theatre ecosystem in Los Angeles and providing insight into opportunities, challenges, and future growth.

The Summit's television and film panel will feature an all-star lineup of creators and industry leaders, including Anthony Hemingway, Charles Murray, and Tani Marole. Hemingway's celebrated directing credits include The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Power, Underground, The Wire, Empire, Treme, and Red Tails. Murray serves as showrunner and executive producer of Netflix's True Story and is known for his work on Luke Cage and Sons of Anarchy. Marole joins the conversation fresh off the success of Netflix's Nemesis, which he co-created alongside Courtney A. Kemp. Together, the panelists will discuss the realities facing Black creators in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape, examining strategies for sustainability, ownership, opportunity creation, and artistic resilience during a period of industry contraction.

The afternoon will also feature a special performance by Emmy Award-winning artist Chris Webb, presenting his acclaimed work, The End of Black Excellence

In one of the Summit's most anticipated artistic moments, award-winning playwright and actor June Carryl will present a first look at her celebrated play The Good Minister From Harare, recipient of the Saroyan/Paul Human Rights Playwriting Prize. The presentation will serve as both a showcase of new work and a larger conversation about the importance of new play development as it relates to the future of Black theatre led by Tony-nominated playwright and Macrthur 'Genius' Fellow, Dominique Morisseau. Morisseau is the recipient of a Ford Foundation Art of Change fellowship, and her body of work has garnered numerous honors, including two Obie Awards, the Steinberg Playwright Award, the Wyndham Campbell Prize, the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, and multiple NAACP Image Awards. Her impact extends beyond the stage; she has written and produced for film and television, including Showtime's Shameless, with additional projects currently in development at major studios. A sought-after speaker and educator, she consistently brings a social justice lens to her work, exploring themes of labor, race, family, and resilience.

LEGACY RISING RETURNS

The Summit will conclude with the highly anticipated Legacy Rising Monologue Competition, hosted for the third consecutive year by actor Ryan Michelle Bathe. Known for standout performances in BET's “First Wives Club,” “This Is Us,” “Boston Legal,” and “The Endgame,” Bathe returns to help celebrate Los Angeles County's next generation of Black artists as eight outstanding high school performers bring to life the works of theatrical legends Lorraine Hansberry, Alice Childress, Philip Hayes Dean, and August Wilson.

Also joining the distinguished lineup as one of the judges is acclaimed actor James Pickens Jr., one of television's most respected performers and best known for his iconic role as Dr. Richard Webber on ABC's long-running hit series “Grey's Anatomy.” A veteran of stage and screen whose career spans more than four decades, Pickens' participation underscores the Summit's commitment to bringing together generations of Black artists whose work has helped shape the entertainment industry. Pickens began his acting career in theater before becoming a household name through acclaimed performances in television and film, making him a fitting addition to this year's celebration of Black storytelling and artistic legacy.

Legacy Rising reflects one of Support Black Theatre's core beliefs: that young artists are not merely the future of Black theatre, but active stewards of its living legacy.

A WEEKEND OF COMMUNITY, CULTURE AND ACTION:

The Los Angeles Black Creators Summit stands apart as a gathering where research, performance, advocacy, education, and industry engagement intersect. At a moment when artists across theatre, television, and film are navigating uncertainty and significant industry shifts, the Summit offers a space for honest dialogue, practical insight, creative inspiration, and collective action. The event also highlights Support Black Theatre's year-round commitment to strengthening Black theatre through leadership development, youth engagement, arts education, new work incubation, civic participation, research, and community wellness initiatives.

"Black theatre is not a side story in American culture," Brown added. "It is one of the foundations upon which American storytelling stands. Thirty years after August Wilson's call to action, Los Angeles Black artists continue answering back."

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