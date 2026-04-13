SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL To Be Presented By JFed Players In Pasadena

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JFed Players, presented by the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, will present SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL, a comedy by Dietz Osborne and Nate Eppler. Directed by Kerr Lordygan and produced by Judy Sofer, the production will be staged at the Ahiah Center in Pasadena.

The play follows the aftermath of the sudden death of Dewey Frye in a small Mississippi town, as his family gathers to navigate grief, conflict, and unresolved tensions. Centered on widow Dorothy and her extended family, the story explores interpersonal dynamics that emerge during the funeral, including a dispute with her brother-in-law over her home.

CAST

The cast will include Ted Burke, Angie Dunlap, Kevin DeLoughry, Michael Di Rosa, Mark Hillard, Jane Ho, Kate Landro, Laura Manasewich, Lori McKenna, Robert Polachek, and Andy Stetkevich.

CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team will include assistant director John Carlton, assistant to the director Lori McKenna, stage manager Caroline Morgan, set designer Brian Gordon, sound designer Edeena Gordon, lighting designer Joanne Karr, Costume Designer Lori McKenna, and properties by Terrie Collins-Grant and Ken Grant. Lighting operator Shlomo Sofer and spotlight operator Winslow Snedaker will complete the production team, with Jason Moss serving as executive producer.

SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL

Ahiah Center

150 N. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA

Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are priced at $40 for priority seating, $30 for general admission, and $20 for students and groups of ten or more. Tickets are available at https://www.jewishsgpv.org/calendar/jfed-players-present-southern-fried-funeral.