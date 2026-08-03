Review: PUPPET UP! at Richardo Montalbán Theatre

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Brian Henson is absolutely in love with puppets! And, in love with the work his father Jim Henson (founder of, The Muppets and Sesame Street) and Muppets co-founder, mother, Jane, created while working together to revolutionize this theatrical genre for television…way back when. You understand this from the (at least) 15-minute historical introduction Henson delivers at the top of the evening to prelude the show. Because according to him, Puppet Up!, can be otherwise, difficult to explain, and therefore tricky to understand. At least on paper…for the publicists…the audience…and all that. But really, it’s not. Puppet Up! is simple. And it is simply hilarious in its unique form.

In a sentence…Puppets improv-ing live on stage. Yes, the puppets do the work. Just like the Groundlings or UCB or Second City. Host Patrick Bristow (Ellen, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm) and puppets, take audience suggestions and then perform improvised spoofs and satires, on the spot, in the moment, and with full-frontal, raw (and sometimes dirty) sketch comedy. Of course, with the help of their puppeteers. And it’s never the same show twice. It’s genius.

Nope. Not for kids. Don’t bring them. (16 and under are not admitted.) You can and should however, bring the kid in YOU to the Montalbán Theatre. As well as your certified nerd. Not only does the Puppet Up! cast improv on cue, the show also revives a few of the well-loved TV skits that became 70s Jim Henson classics - like Muppet Match Up which is now The Dating Game in Puppet Up!

Puppet Up! is a completely outrageous, uncensored night of total anarchy, world class puppeteering, and audience participation. It’s not new. Nor is it completely original. But the uproarious enthusiasm more than exceeds expectations in this Muppet extravaganza. And, well, geez…who doesn’t like to laugh?!

Recommended

It’s Time to Puppet Up!

Brian Henson’s Hilarious Stage Show Celebrates Summer with Eight Must-See Performances.

Outrageous Comedy and Iconic Henson Puppetry Live On Stage at the Montalbán Theatre July 31-August 9, 2026

Tickets and Information Available at puppetup.com

Created, Produced and Performed by Brian Henson. Co-Created, Directed and Hosted by Patrick Bristow.

Produced by Westbeth Entertainment.

With puppeteers: Allan Trautman, Ben Schrader, Brian Clark, Colleen Smith, Dan Garza, Donna Kimball, Drew Massey, Grant Baciocco, John Tartaglia, Kathryn Molloy, Michael Oosterom, Nicolette Santino, Peggy Etra, Raymond Carr, Sarah Oh, Stoph Scheer and Ted Michaels.

Musical Director: Willie Etra. (Also) Host: Ithmar Enriquez.

Photo: Puppet Cast of Puppet Up! along with host Patrick Bristol. Photographer uncredited.

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