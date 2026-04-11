Photos: 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS at Geffen Playhouse
The production runs April 16-May 10.
Check out production photos from "Master Harold" ...and the Boys, running at Geffen Playhouse from April 16 through May 10.
Written By Athol Fugard, and directed By Emily Mann & Tarell Alvin McCraney, the show is currently in previews, having had its first preview April 8.
The show stars Ben Beatty, Nyasha Hatendi and John Kani.
The production team includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic designer); Susan Hilferty (costume designer); Adam Honoré and Spencer Doughtie (lighting designers); Uptown Works-Noel Nichols, Bailey Trierweiler and Daniela Hart (sound design); Koko Iwasaki Nyemchek and Kiki Nyemchek (choreographers); Rodney Gardiner (associate director); Deborah Hecht (dialect & voice coach); Amy Levinson (dramaturg); Colleen Danaher (production stage manager); Rebecca K. Hsia (assistant stage manager); and Phyllis Schuringa, CSA (casting director).
Check out production photos here!
Photo credit: Jeff Lorch
John Kani and Nyasha Hatendi
John Kani and Nyasha Hatendi
John Kani and Nyasha Hatendi
John Kani and Nyasha Hatendi
Nyasha Hatendi
Ben Beatty
Ben Beatty and John Kani
Ben Beatty, John Kani and Nyasha Hatendi
Nyasha Hatendi, Ben Beatty and John Kani
Nyasha Hatendi, Ben Beatty and John Kani
Ben Beatty
John Kani and Nyasha Hatendi
Ben Beatty, John Kani and Nyasha Hatendi
Nyasha Hatendi and John Kani
Ben Beatty, Nyasha Hatendi and John Kani
John Kani, Nyasha Hatendi and Ben Beatty
Ben Beatty
Ben Beatty, John Kani and Nyasha Hatendi
Ben Beatty and John Kani
Nyasha Hatendi
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