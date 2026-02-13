Photos: First Look at THE 39 STEPS at Rubicon Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rubicon Theatre Company is presenting The 39 Steps. Adapted by Patrick Barlow from John Buchan’s iconic spy novel and Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary 1935 film, this wildly inventive stage adaptation transforms a classic suspense story into a breathtaking feat of theatrical storytelling. See photos!

Directed by Rubicon Artistic Associate Jenny Sullivan and starring longtime company member Joseph Fuqua, The 39 Steps launches audiences headlong into a world of intrigue, romance, danger, and delirious comedy.

A missing spy. A mysterious woman. A man on the run. When Richard Hannay, a seemingly ordinary man, makes the split-second decision to stop and help a stranger, he is catapulted into a high-speed chase across the Scottish countryside—with only his wits (and a trench coat) to survive. This fast-paced farce features over 150 characters played by just four actors in a whirlwind of costume changes, clever staging, and nonstop laughs. As conceived by Director Jenny Sullivan, this wildly inventive production is a comic thriller with Brechtian undertones, with a reconfigured set where the audience is part of the action.

Photo credit: Lore Photography