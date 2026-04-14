Pasadena Chorale Will Perform Vaughan Williams' A SEA SYMPHONY in May

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The Pasadena Chorale, will present A Sea Symphony on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Pasadena. This highly anticipated performance will feature all 80 singers of the award-winning Pasadena Chorale, accompanied by pianist Tali Tadmor, in Ralph Vaughan Williams' sweeping choral masterpiece.



“A Sea Symphony is a tour de force for choir,” said Artistic Director Jeffrey Bernstein. “From the first explosive entrance of the choir Vaughan Williams captures the energy of the sea in all its moods. The astonishing poetry by Walt Whitman inspires with its inclusive and futuristic view of humanity.”



In A Sea Symphony, Vaughan Williams pairs music of immense grandeur with Walt Whitman's visionary poetry—written at a time when ideas of empire dominated global thinking. Whitman's words instead celebrate inclusion, exploration, and shared humanity, creating a powerful and inspiring contrast that makes this work feel both monumental and deeply forward-looking.



Following the performance, the Pasadena Chorale will host its final post-concert gathering of the 2025-2026 season at Pasadena's AC Hotel, located just one block from the venue. Guests are invited to continue the evening in the AC Lounge, enjoying conversation and mingling with fellow audience members, as well as Artistic Director Jeffrey Bernstein, the evening's soloists, musicians, singers, and board members. All concertgoers who make a donation of $50 or more when reserving their free ticket to A Sea Symphony are warmly welcome to attend.



Admission is free and open to the public.