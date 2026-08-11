PICK OF THE VINE: AN UNEXPECTED GUEST Set for Little Fish Theatre
Seven new short plays and a cast of Little Fish company members will take the stage in Redondo Beach.
Little Fish Theatre's beloved short play festival returns with a brand-new collection of bold, funny, moving, and surprising stories inspired by this year's theme, An Unexpected Guest.
From strangers at the door to unforeseen visitors from the past, the future, or somewhere far stranger, these original short plays explore the moments that disrupt our routines and change everything. Pick of the Vine celebrates the creativity, imagination, and intimate storytelling that audiences have come to love.
Handpicked from hundreds of submissions, the 2026 festival features work from a diverse lineup of celebrated and emerging playwrights. The featured plays include: The Wrong Blind Date by company member Kathryn Farren, Unexpected by Keith Whalen, Trivial by David MacGregor, Her Last Confession by Dermot Davis, A Throne For The Holidays by Margie Semilof, Tag by Mark Harvey Levine, and A Good Fit by Jaclyn Stiller
This year's ensemble cast includes Little Fish company members Samantha Barrios (Fallen Angels, Cry It Out), Shirley Hatton (Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol), Brian O'Sullivan (Cry It Out, On The Farce Day of Christmas), Perry Shields (On The Farce Day of Christmas) and welcomes to the LFT stage Katie James O'Rourke (Shakespeare by the Sea's Macbeth and Julius Caesar), and Sean James (Rumors/ 413 Repertory Theater in Pasadena, BOWLING!/Blank Theatre's YPF)
The festival is helmed by a talented team of directors: Michael Keith Allen, Alexandra Dennis-Renner, and Philip J. Rossi, each guiding the stories with a unique creative vision.
The production team includes Stage Manager Dante Cimo; Scenic and Lighting Designer David Zahacewski; Costume Designer Michael Mullen; Sound and Prop Designer Evelyn Pham; and photographer
'Each year, Pick of the Vine reminds us how much theatrical magic can unfold in just a few minutes,' said Little Fish Theatre's Artistic Directors. 'This season's theme, An Unexpected Guest, inspired an extraordinary range of stories- funny, poignant, mysterious, and wonderfully unpredictable. We can't wait to welcome audiences back to Pick of the Vine and share an evening in which every arrival has the power to change everything.'
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
Venue: The Pond @ Little Fish Theatre, 514 N Prospect Ave, Ste. L1, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Run Dates: August 21, 2025 - September 6, 2026
Showtimes: Friday & Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets: $36 | Purchase at www.littlefishtheatre.org
- Friday, August 21, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 2:30 p.m.
- Friday, August 28, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 29, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 2:30 p.m., followed by a talkback
- Friday, September 4, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, September 5, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 2:30 p.m.
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
Much Ado About Nothing
McCadden Place Theatre (8/07-8/16)
|
6 Out of 10
Theatre 68 (8/20-8/20)
|
After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
|
Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
|
Emily Skinner: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/14-8/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
|
John Lloyd Young
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/21-8/22) PHOTOS
|
Love, Loss and What I Wore
Sawyer's Playhouse (8/08-8/30) PHOTOS
|
Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (9/10-9/20)