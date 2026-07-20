ONE FOOT IN FRONT OF THE OTHER to Stage Free Reading at Santa Monica Playhouse

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A staged reading of a new play, One Foot in Front of the Other, will be held next month at Santa Monica Playhouse, on the main stage, 1211 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405. The play is written, produced and directed by Tom Alper. The performance will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. This is a FREE non-ticketed event. No reservations necessary.

A recently divorced son moves back in with his fiercely independent mother, an aging psychotherapist whose subtle memory lapses begin to upend the roles they've played their entire lives. As love turns into control, and protection begins to look like possession, mother and son must learn that they can't save each other-but they may still be able to choose each other.

Tom Alper is the playwright. He is known for his boiler-room comedy The Pitch, which had several extended runs in Los Angeles before moving to a successful Off-Broadway engagement. A native of New York, he is a graduate of UCLA. He is also an actor.

Tom's cast for One Foot in Front of the Other includes William Martin Brennan, Carol Schlanger, Rena Strober and William Warren.

Filled with humor, conflict, and unexpected tenderness, One Foot in Front of the Other explores what happens when the person who once guided your life slowly begins to need your guidance in return.

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