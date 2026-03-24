Nemestra Theatre Company Launches with REVERIE at The Broadwater Theatre

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Nemestra Theatre Company, a new women-owned theatre collective founded by Dina Cataldi, proudly announces its debut production, Reverie. Written by Elizabeth Furrey and directed by Katie Brady, the production opens April 17 at The Broadwater Theatre.

Rooted in myth, literature, and the consequences of human choice, Nemestra draws inspiration from Nemesis (justice) and Astra (the stars), embracing fate as both guiding and unforgiving. With a style that blends classical weight and poetic intensity, the company reimagines timeless themes while championing bold new work.

Reverie follows a young woman who returns home with her husband on New Year's Eve to reconcile with her estranged family. As the evening unfolds, old wounds resurface, and tensions rise, trapping her in a haunting cycle of repeated mistakes-one that leads to a devastating confrontation with the past.

The cast, in order of appearance, includes Elizabeth Furrey, Tristan Rewald, Dina Cataldi, Dawn Sam Alden, Lex Levy, Ron Gabalon, Chris Brosnan, Nicolas Brady, King Hashim, Kianna Kyn, and Clark Pavlik.

The production team includes Executive Producers Dina Cataldi, Elizabeth Furrey, and Katie Brady; Producers Melissa Floyd and Brandon Kaplan; Musical Director Brandon Kaplan; Costume Designer Shannon Wyndwolf; Hair & Makeup by Devon Gold; and Scenic Design by Matthew Scheel.

Tickets: $20

Available at: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/nemestra/reverie

Venue:

The Broadwater Theatre (Main Stage)

Performance Schedule:

Opening Night: Friday, April 17 at 8:00 PM

April 18 at 8:00 PM

April 19 at 3:00 PM

May 1 at 8:00 PM

May 2 at 8:00 PM

May 3 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM