NEARLY AVERAGE WRESTLING Will Present NAW or Never at Netflix Is a Joke Festival

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Nearly Average Wrestling's NAW or Never joins the Netflix Is a Joke Festival lineup. The show will take place at The Three Clubs on May 6 at 9:30 PM, featuring a yet-to-be-announced lineup of comedians, wrestlers, and other performers.

Building on its growing cult following, NAW or Never brings comedy and wrestling together in The Smack Talk Open Mic- a high-energy, audience-driven format where participants are invited to create their own wrestling personas and deliver one-minute promos on stage. A rotating panel of special guests offers commentary before selecting a winner, who receives an honorary "contract" with the Nearly Average Wrestling Promotion.

This May edition of NAW or Never marks the one-year anniversary of the show, a major milestone for the fast-growing comedy-meets-wrestling phenomenon that's been generating buzz across LA's alt-comedy scene. Over the past year, NAW or Never has steadily grown its audience through this spectacle of improvisation, character work, and collaborative creativity. As the LA Times described it: "Even if the promo is rough around the edges, Hartline [the show's creator and host] creates a space that encourages creativity. He wants performers to create a fantastical world that helps grow the universe within NAW, or Nearly Average Wrestling."

Every NAW or Never show introduces new characters and unpredictable storylines, ensuring audiences never experience the same event twice. With inclusion in the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, the show joins some of comedy's most recognized names for a one-night event celebrating originality and community-driven performance.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Nearlywrestling.com.