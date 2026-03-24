Mimi von Schack to Star in I'M GOING TO SAY SOMETHING at Cavern Club

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"I'm Going to Say Something!" is a cabaret comedy show co-hosted by award-winning comedienne Mimi von Schack and Julianne St Germaine, a fabulous figment of her imagination. Inspired by late-night talk shows and the iconic variety specials of the 70s, this show marries music, characters, interviews, comedy, and drag for a hilarious, heartfelt, and glamorous evening! Each week, St Germaine will interview guests from stage and screen, von Schack will showcase her favorite characters, and both divas will be joined by your favorite comedians and queens in an ever-evolving comedy cabaret!

The show will include live musical accompaniment and direction by Jake Ingalls (The Flaming Lips, Spaceface) and will feature a companion podcast, "I'm Going to Say Something on a Podcast!" via the Twenty Beach Productions podcast network on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Currently slated guests include Evan Mills (JFL, TikTok), Natalie Ortega (Wicked on Broadway), Peter Kim (A Nice Indian Boy, Queers!, Fraiser), Alyssa Limperis (What We Do in the Shadows, Hacks), Just Judy (Winner of Battle Babies), and others to be announced.

"I'm Going to Say Something!" will be performed April 14, 21, and 28th at 7pm at the Cavern Club at Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Tickets are $25, and are for sale online at https://cavernclubtheater.ticketspice.com/mimi-von-schack-im-going-to-say-something or in-person at the theater before the show.

About Mimi von Schack:

Mimi is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and director who's performed on stage in New York, London, Las Vegas, Edinburgh, and Los Angeles. In 2025, she was named a "New Face of Comedy" for characters at the Just for Laughs Festival. Her critically acclaimed, one-woman cabaret character show, "Women & Things", has played to sold-out crowds across the country. Mimi has been featured on "Make Some Noise" on Dropout, in "Shit's Ahoy!" alongside John Michael Higgins, and in commercials where she talks to a hologram. She is currently a mainstage sketch performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles.

Mimi co-hosts "Hollywood's Biggest Podcast" and produces through her multimedia production company, Twenty Beach. Follow her at @mimi.vonschack and on mimivonschack.com.