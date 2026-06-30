MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Launch Oberonis Latino Shakespeare Company in Bilingual LA Production

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Shakespeare's beloved comedy comes to the McCadden Place Theatre in a vineyard-inspired Latino adaptation presented in bilingual Spanish/English and English-language performances.

Directed by Adrián Genésius Barrón, this full production reimagines Shakespeare's romantic comedy through a Latino cultural lens, setting the play in an imagined wine country where love, language, family, and identity are cultivated with humor, passion, and care.

Performances will take place August 7–16 at McCadden Place Theatre, located at 1157 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038. The production will be presented in both bilingual Spanish/English performances and English-language performances, inviting audiences into a version of Shakespeare that celebrates the beauty of speaking, understanding, and being understood across language.

Set against the romance of vineyard country, Oberonis Latino Shakespeare Company's Much Ado About Nothing draws inspiration from golden hills, rich colors, the labor of the vine, and the emotional architecture of love. In this world, Benedick and Beatriz are not only Shakespeare's iconic sparring lovers, but figures who feel deeply familiar; characters from a long-running telenovela, our parents, our friends, and maybe even ourselves.

This production asks, “How can I be truly seen by someone else?” says director Adrián Genésius Barrón. Through the romance of wine country and the richness of Latino culture, the play is exploring love as something cultivated over time through language, labor, and laughter.

In the bilingual Spanish/English performances, characters move between both languages, allowing language to become part of the emotional and theatrical landscape of the play. The English-language performances offer the same vineyard-inspired Latino adaptation in English, expanding access while preserving the production's cultural world and community-centered spirit.

As the inaugural production of Oberonis Latino Shakespeare Company, Much Ado About Nothing marks the beginning of a new Los Angeles theatre company dedicated to exploring classical work through Latino perspectives, bilingual storytelling, and culturally resonant performances.

The production features Salvatore Russildi as Benedick, Doriana Schoner as Beatriz, Victor Parra as Claudio, Cristina Glezoro as Hero, Michael DiNardo and Hector Zapata as Don Pedro, and Nick DiCola and Mario Tardon as Leonato. The cast also includes Izzy Martinez as Antonio, Marycarmen Portillo as Margaret and Seacoal, Emilio Lann as Don John and Verges, Roberto Arrizón as Borachio, Laura Montesinos as Conrade, Joel Jofré as Dogberry, and Sebastian Senatore as Sexton/Friar.

The creative team includes Adrián Genésius Barrón as Director, Doriana Schoner, Salvatore Russildi, and Adrián Genésius Barrón as Executive Producers, Phone Tha and Oliver Rotunno as Producers, Felicia Cantu as Stage Manager, Siyin Yan as Scenic Designer, Morgan Cordova-Stuart as Costume Designer, Marycarmen Portillo as Choreographer, and Andrea Carillo as Dramaturg.

Bilingual Spanish/English Performances:

Friday, August 7 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 8 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, August 16 at 6:00 PM

English-Language Performances:

Saturday, August 8 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, August 9 at 6:00 PM

Friday, August 14 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 15 at 8:00 PM

Venue:

McCadden Place Theatre

1157 N McCadden Pl

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Tickets are $28.52 for general admission and $35 for reserved seating.

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