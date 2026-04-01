Los Angeles Master Chorale to Present Sondheim Tribute at Walt Disney Concert Hall

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The GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles Master Chorale just announced that it will honor one of the most influential voices in American musical theater with "The Master Chorale Salutes the Music of Stephen Sondheim," a spectacular, one-night-only concert event on Friday, March 19, 2027, at 8 PM at the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall.

In a sweeping celebration, the Master Chorale will bring many of Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking works to life with a world-class instrumental ensemble and a cast of 32 exceptional vocalists-offering audiences an electrifying journey through the songs that redefined Broadway. Special guest artists for the program will be announced in the coming weeks.

From the razor-edged intensity of Sweeney Todd to the lyrical magic of Into the Woods, the bittersweet reflections of Follies and Merrily We Roll Along, the big-city energy of Company, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning brilliance of Sunday in the Park with George to name but a few, this not-to-be-missed program will capture the depth, wit, and emotional complexity that made Sondheim a singular force in American culture.

Season ticket holders for the Master Chorale's 2026/27 season will have PRIORITY access to tickets starting Monday, May 18, 2026. Single tickets for the general public will go on sale on Monday, June 1, 2026, along with those for all 2026/27 season performances.