LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING IN CONCERT to Make LA Debut

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The Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC) joins forces with Pacific Symphony, soprano Kaitlyn Lusk, and voices/LA, and for one of the Southland's most highly anticipated summer events – The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, In Concert, which makes its Los Angeles debut with four performances July 16-18, 2026, at The Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The epic motion picture will be projected on a 60-foot screen accompanied by Howard Shore's legendary Academy- and Grammy Award-winning score performed live on stage by 238 musicians. The considerable musical forces, led by guest conductor Ludwig Wicki, include some 78 Pacific Symphony musicians, 110 singers from voices/LA, and 50 members of LACC, and as well as Lusk and a soloist from LACC.



Howard Shore commented on the 25th Anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring, In Concert: “The Lord of the Rings has been translated into 40 languages and has attracted a global fan-base, but the fan community doesn't often have the opportunity to come together in person and coalesce around a performance at this high level. There is something unique and powerful that happens – a synergy is created in bringing together the music – live on a large scale, with the film, in a magnificent house.”

The music of The Lord of the Rings is counted among film music's most complex and comprehensive works offering a unique performance that allows the music to bear the narrative weight of the films creating a new and dramatic live concert experience.



Shore's score not only captures Fellowship's sweeping emotion, thrilling vistas and grand journeys, but also echoes the very construction of Tolkien's Middle-earth. Styles, instruments and performers from around the world provide each of Tolkien's cultures with a unique musical imprint. In operatic fashion, these musical worlds commingle, sometimes combining forces for a culminated power, other times violently clashing…and always bending to the will of the One Ring and its own ominous family of themes.



This production of The Lord of the Rings, In Concert, is presented by Goldenvoice, and follows over 18 years of sold-out performances of The Lord of the Rings, In Concert, across the globe. Celebrating the film's 25th anniversary, this performance comes 15 years since The Fellowship of the Ring, In Concert, was performed in Anaheim, California in 2011.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Mendoza

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