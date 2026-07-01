LA Phil Appoints Ben Ullery as Principal Viola

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The LA Phil has appointed Ben Ullery as Principal Viola. Ullery, who has served with the Los Angeles Philharmonic in increasing artistic leadership roles, joins the orchestra’s principal ranks following an internal progression—from section violist to Assistant Principal, Associate Principal, and now Principal Viola—a distinction that reflects both his artistry and longstanding contributions to the orchestra.

Ullery was selected for the position by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. Along with performing in the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Ullery enjoys a multifaceted career as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral leader and educator.

“Ben Ullery’s appointment as Principal Viola is a reflection of his incredible talent and his commitment to the Los Angeles Philharmonic,” said Kim Noltemy, President and CEO of the LA Phil. “His artistic growth within the orchestra, combined with his accomplishments as a soloist, collaborator and educator, makes him an inspiring musician for this position, and we are thrilled to see him take on this leadership role.”

The LA Phil is dedicated to artistic excellence and to cultivating an orchestra of the highest caliber through a rigorous, musician‑centered process. Positions are filled through comprehensive auditions and evaluations that prioritize artistry, leadership and collaboration, while also recognizing and nurturing talent from within the ensemble.

Photo credit: Eliot Hazel

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