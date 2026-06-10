KIM'S CONVENIENCE & More Lead Los Angeles' Summer 2026 Top Theatre Shows

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for Summer 2026.

Kim's Convenience

The Old Globe - Now through June 14, 2026

Heart and humor take center stage in this award-winning comedy that inspired the hit Netflix series. Korean-born Mr. Kim runs a Toronto convenience store while raising his Canadian children with traditional values. As the neighborhood gentrifies and generational tensions rise, one family’s everyday struggles become a metaphor for a changing society. Written by and starring Ins Choi, Kim’s Convenience is a laugh-out-loud story of love, identity and resilience that the Toronto Star calls “a timeless, beautiful, and heartfelt ode to the immigrant experience.”

For tickets: click here.

Primary Trust

Mark Taper Forum - Now through June 28, 2026

Happy hour is a state of mind.

Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker in a small upstate New York town, spends his evenings sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his Best Friend Bert. When he’s suddenly laid off, Kenneth faces challenges he has long avoided—with transformative and heart-warming results. Primary Trust is a touching story of new beginnings, old (and new) friends, and finding the courage to see the world for the first time.

When Eboni Booth’s Primary Trust premiered in New York in 2023, The Observer said, “it will restore your faith in theatre’s elemental storytelling powers.” The Daily Beast said it’s “pretty darn near to perfect.” Don’t miss this award-winning New York Times Critics' Pick play that will surprise you and fill you with hope.

For tickets: click here.

The Most Happy Fella

North Coast Repertory Theatre - Now through June 28, 2026

This lush, romantic musical masterpiece is filled with soaring melodies, tender ballads, and vibrant Broadway showstoppers that paint a rich emotional landscape. Set against the sun-drenched vineyards of California’s Napa Valley, this passionate tale of unexpected love weaves together unforgettable characters with one of musical theatre’s most ambitious and breathtaking scores. All by Broadway’s famed Pulitzer-prize winning Frank Loesser (Guys and Dolls). This sweeping, heartfelt classic musical radiates with the timeless message that true love sees beyond outward appearances to the real beauty within. Come see what makes this fella so happy!

For tickets: click here.

Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous

Gil Cates Theater - Now through July 12, 2026

Anna Campbell is a trailblazing actress flush with accolades but short on cash. After returning to the U.S. to stage a career-defining comeback, she collides with a new generation that challenges her past, her politics, and her place in the movement. Award-winning playwright Pearl Cleage (Blues for an Alabama Sky) teams up with Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson (The Piano Lesson) to deliver a sharp-witted and soulful new comedy about art, activism, and aging on your own terms.

For tickets: click here.

Mamma Mia!

Ahmanson Theatre - June 23, 2026 through July 19, 2026

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show.

For tickets: click here.

Jewish for Dinner

Santa Monica Playhouse - Now through June 07, 2026

Ruth Cohen finally finds the perfect man to love, marry, and above all else, bring home to her Conservative family. But she neglected to ask one, small question: Is he Jewish? Or, can he at least fake it?

For tickets: click here.

The Family Album

La Jolla Playhouse - July 17, 2026 through August 16, 2026

Singer-songwriter Mia Bing has been hustling and is desperate to break through in the music industry. Just as she receives the call that could change her career, she’s pulled back to her childhood home. The Family Album is a humorous and poignant original musical about finding your voice and using it for change.

For tickets: click here.

ANASTASIA

LA Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts - Now through June 28, 2026

Anastasia follows a brave young woman as she embarks on an epic journey from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the vibrant streets of Paris in the 1920s. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer, Anya seeks to uncover the mystery of her past with the help of a charming conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Featuring favorites like “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” this musical is a tale of love, family, and self-discovery. The production will run from June 5 to June 28, 2026, at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

For tickets: click here.

Beauty and the Beast

Pantages Theatre - August 12, 2026 through September 06, 2026

Be Our Guest at Disney’s newly reimagined 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

For tickets: click here.

Hell's Kitchen

Pantages Theatre - Now through June 21, 2026

HELL’S KITCHEN won two 2025 Tony Awards and the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical, now in its second full year on Broadway, continues to play to rapturous audiences nightly at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

The musical focuses on Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world. Along the way, you'll meet the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family, and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, HELL’S KITCHEN is a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up.

For tickets: click here.

RED

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE - Now through June 28, 2026

RED is a gripping play by John Logan that delves into the life of abstract expressionist artist Mark Rothko. Set in his studio, it explores themes of artistic genius, personal sacrifice, and the often tumultuous relationship between Rothko and his young assistant. As they confront the meaning of art and legacy, the tension between ambition and commercialism unfolds, challenging their perspectives on creativity. Directed by David Ellenstein, this thought-provoking production invites audiences to reflect on the costs of creating a masterpiece.

For tickets: click here.

The Phantom of the Opera

Pantages Theatre - June 24, 2026 through August 09, 2026

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world’s most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, it has played to over 160 million people in 205 cities, 58 territories and 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.