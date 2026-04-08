Jodi Siegel To Perform At Sierra Madre Playhouse

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Jodi Siegel will perform at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

The Chicago-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist will present a program blending blues, R&B, soul, and jazz, including selections from her latest album Wild Hearts. Known for her slide guitar work and vocal style, Siegel will perform with her band, combining solo passages with ensemble arrangements.

Now based in Los Angeles, Siegel has built a career that includes opening for artists such as Albert King and Robert Cray. Her songwriting has also been recorded by performers including Maria Muldaur, Marcia Ball, and Teresa James.

Tickets range from $12 to $35 and are available by calling 626-355-4318 or visiting sierramadreplayhouse.org.