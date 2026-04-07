Jazz Vocalist Lucía and Trumpeter Benny Benack Will Perform at Carpenter Center’s Cabaret Stage

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The Richard & Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach, will bring jazz to its Cabaret Stage with performances by Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition winner Lucía on Tuesday, May 5, at 8 p.m., followed by The Magic of Manhattan starring Benny Benack III on Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7 at 7 p.m. The Cabaret Series is the Carpenter Center's most intimate performance experience, with table seating on the stage less than 40 feet from the artist.

Performing at the Carpenter Center's final Spotlight Session this season is vocalist Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso. The Mexican artist brings a sound shaped by both jazz and the musical traditions of her native Veracruz. She moves between English and Spanish, blending jazz standards with Latin repertoire. In this evening with her quartet, Lucía honors her cultural roots while also bringing her luminous voice to new interpretations of jazz favorites, including “What a Difference a Day Makes” and “Blame It On My Youth.” Her recent self-titled debut album was produced by Grammy Award winner Matt Pierson and featured musicians including pianist Edward Simon, bassist Larry Grenadier, drummer Antonio Sánchez, and saxophonist David Sánchez.

The following night, Wednesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 7, the Carpenter Center's Cabaret Stage welcomes back Emmy-nominated trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III in The Magic of Manhattan, the final show in both the Center's Cabaret Series and the Center's 2025-2026 Season. Benny Benack celebrates the music of New York City, including Billy Joel's “New York State of Mind,” Blossom Dearie's ode to “Manhattan,” and Frank Sinatra's anthem “New York, New York.” Recognized by DownBeat as the 2024 #1 Rising Star Male Jazz Vocalist, Benack is a double threat as a trumpeter and vocalist, combining technical chops with showmanship.

When: Tuesday, May 5 at 8 p.m. / Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Venue: The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 6200 E. Atherton St. Long Beach, CA 90815

The Magic of Manhattan Starring Benny Benack III

When: Wed/Thu, May 6-7 at 7 p.m. / Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Venue: The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 6200 E. Atherton St. Long Beach, CA 90815