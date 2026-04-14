Inland Pacific Ballet Will Perform A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Lewis Family Playhouse

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A night in the forest becomes an adventure of love, laughter, and magic in this enchanting ballet inspired by Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream presented, once again, by Inland Pacific Ballet, the region's premier ballet company celebrating 30 years of excellence in dance. This timeless story comes to life through dance, weaving together romance, humor, and fantasy in a celebration of Shakespeare's classic tale, where fairies play tricks, friends get caught in mix-ups, and nothing goes as planned. By sunrise, the spells are broken, hearts are set right, and everyone discovers that even the wildest night can lead to a happy ending. There are only two performances between April 25-26 at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.

This ballet version of A Midsummer Night's Dream follows four young lovers who wander into an enchanted forest, where fairies and magical mischief turn love and reason upside down. As spells are cast and hearts are confused, chaos transforms into wonder beneath the moonlight. Featuring Inland Pacific Ballet's Company Dancers and choreographed by the celebrated Laurence Blake, known as a distinguished performer, choreographer, and educator, along with a score composed by Felix Mendelssohn, which is highly regarded for its romantic style and thematic connection to the fairy world, audiences will be enthralled with Queen Titania (Kelsey Dorr) and King Oberon (Special guest artist Reece Taylor, former IPB Company Member) as they celebrate their dominion over the fairies and their control over the mismatched human lovers in ecstatic dance. The trickster, Puck (Ahlias Tiamzon), gambols throughout the corps spreading magic and mischief. The ballet concludes with an extended, lavish wedding dance featuring a large and diverse cast amid glorious sets.

Kevin Shimko, Entertainment Superintendent, Lewis Family Playhouse, explains the partnership with Inland Pacific Ballet, “Bringing ballet to the Lewis Family Playhouse is an essential part of how we build a season that is dynamic, balanced, and artistically rich. Ballet has endured for centuries for a reason. It is timeless, visually powerful, and brings stories to life with elegance, precision, and emotional depth. I'm super grateful for the partnership with Inland Pacific Ballet and the Candlelight Pavilion to continue to connect audiences with this beautiful art form.”