Immersive THE LIMINARY World Premiere to be Presented at Last Call Theatre This Spring

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Last Call Theatre will present the world premiere of its upcoming immersive exploration of immigration and community, The Liminary. The Liminary previews Saturday, April 25th and runs May 1 - 16 at 1919 3rd Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018.

In Last Call Theatre's latest immersive, interactive experience, The Liminary, participants are welcomed to a safehouse in the year 2042, a year that the U.S. Census Bureau once predicted the nation would comprise a minority-majority, with white Americans making up less than 50% of the population. In this world, the U.S. never reaches that statistic. Instead, a nationalistic, isolationist government maintains a stranglehold on its people, immigration to and from the U.S. has ceased, and the system seeks to destroy anything and anyone deemed "un-American." Still, there are always those who will fight back against tyranny, and the residents of the "Liminary" are part of that resistance. Will you join them?

"For immigrants and members of many historically marginalized communities, this past year has been a particularly difficult point in American history," says Creative Lead and Director Liviera Lim. "But what we can't forget or ignore is how many stories have also come out about us resisting in the moment, coming together, and creating a history we can be proud of. Stories like these are important, now more than ever, and I want audiences to know that they are a part of this story with us. We see them, we welcome them, and we are not, and have never been, alone."

With interactive exhibits around immigration, community, and hope as well as multiple endings and narratives crafted by and around the stories of immigrants in our community, The Liminary invites you on the journey of the American experiment we are all on together.

The show is also supporting two local immigrant rights non-profits: Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) and the International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA). 50% of all concession sales will be donated to CHIRLA, and as part of one of the show activations, audience will assemble school and hygiene kits to donate to IILA after the run's conclusion. Donations of school and hygiene supplies are appreciated to support this effort.

The Liminary starts off Last Call Theatre's 4th season and is its 12th overall production. The Liminary is created and directed by Liviera Lim. The cast includes Ashley Busenlener, Michu Cure, Michael DiNardo, Noite, Enrique Quintero, and Ronen Rinzler with ensemble/swings Emilynne Newsom, Gabriel Myers Prunty, and Bryan Siu. The production/creative team includes producer Ashley Busenlener, associate producer James Bilinsky, Stage Manager Aleen Vartivarian, Assistant Director Alex Borja, Scenic Designer Tyler Neufeld, Last Call Resident Costume Designer Kale Hinthorn, Props Master Ron Langley, Lighting Designer Riley Cole, Sound Designer Glenn Schuster, Dramaturg Sabrina Sonner, Intimacy Director Brielle Biscocho, Graphic Designer Kacey Layson, Marketing Assistant Jessica Homami, and Experience Designers Ashley Busenlener, Tyler Neufeld, and Sabrina Sonner.

The Liminary performs 9 times, starting with preview on Saturday, April 25th. The show runs Thursdays - Saturdays from May 1 - 16. The Liminary performs at 1919 3rd Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018. Preview tickets are $45 and general admission tickets are $65. Early Bird tickets for $55 are available through April 13th. VIP tickets are also available for $80 which include a special pre-show scene.