Ecos De España Will Bring Spanish Classical and Flamenco Music and Dance Program to Sierra Madre Playhouse

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Ecos de España will celebrate the vibrant spirit of Spain with a compelling program of Spanish classical and flamenco music and dance on Saturday, May 2, 2026, 11:00 AM, at the historic Sierra Madre Playhouse. The family-friendly presentation is suitable for children and adults of all ages.

Dancer Susana Elena kicks off the performance with a lighthearted flamenco “Garrotín,” performed with a Spanish Cordobés hat. Incorporating drama, elegance and power, Spanish classical dancer Albertossy Espinoza performs “Paso Doble,” the dance of the bullfight. Classical guitarist Almer Imamovic plays a selection of the timeless compositions created for the Spanish guitar. Additionally, renowned international flamenco guitar and dance duo, Paco and Yolanda Arroyo, celebrate Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca with heartrending original choreography performed to his poem, “Nana del Caballo Grande.”

Ecos de España educates as it entertains. The artists briefly introduce each number as well as invite audience participation in various ways during the performance. Afterwards, audience members are welcomed onstage to meet the artists, take an introductory Spanish castanet class, learn basic flamenco dance steps or better understand classical and flamenco guitar technique.