ENCORE! Solo Theatre and Dance Showcase to Return to Culver City
Free performance at the Glorya Kaufman Community Center to feature Katie Chin, Vanessa Cruz and Rheagan Wallace.
The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF) will present Encore!, a free evening of solo theatre and dance performances, on Friday, October 16, at the Glorya Kaufman Community Center in Culver City.
The event brings together five artists who previously appeared at the festival for an evening celebrating storytelling, movement, and personal expression.
Katie Chin will perform an excerpt from Holy Shitake! A Wok Star Is Born, a solo show inspired by her journey following in the footsteps of her mother, who rose from working as a seamstress to becoming a celebrated chef.
Vanessa Cruz will present Metal. Plastic. Skin., a dance work examining vulnerability, disability, and the ways medical equipment has served as both a means of survival and liberation.
Youth performer Sarai Hicks will dance For You, a piece inspired by her passion for creating beauty through movement.
Marissa Mahoney will perform SMILE, a dance exploring the emotional masks people wear while confronting inner struggles and self-doubt.
Rheagan Wallace rounds out the program with an excerpt from Stage Mama: From Child Star to Leading Lady, examining resilience, family dynamics, and the complexities of growing up in the entertainment industry.
The evening will be hosted by writer, director, dramaturg, and Creative Rites founder Terrie Silverman alongside Jenny Cadena, associate producer of the Robey Theatre Company and a recent Stage Raw Award winner for her performance in The Great Lover.
Encore! is presented with support from the City of Culver City and will take place Friday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m. at the Glorya Kaufman Community Center. Admission is free.
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