Dressy Bessy to Headline 'Betty Boop's Birthday Bash for a Cause'

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Denver indie-pop group Dressy Bessy, actress, comedian, and musician Kate Micucci, and Allison Wolfe of Bratmobile will headline Betty Boop's Birthday Bash for a Cause, a one-night-only celebration of live music, animation, comedy, and pop culture nostalgia on Saturday, August 8, at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. Presented by Saturday Morning Cartoons United™ in partnership with Fleischer Studios, the event benefits The Birthday Party Project and Saturday Morning Cartoons United™.

Betty Boop's Birthday Bash for a Cause brings together acclaimed musicians, comedians, artists, and animation fans for an evening blending classic cartoons with live entertainment. Following a curated screening of Betty Boop classics and animated shorts from emerging filmmakers, the evening transforms into a live concert and celebration featuring Dressy Bessy, a special DJ set from Allison Wolfe, performances by the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre, interactive experiences, exclusive merchandise, and surprise guests. Kate Micucci will serve as hot of the evening.

For indie music fans, the event offers a rare opportunity to catch Dressy Bessy, whose infectious melodies, retro-inspired sound, and enduring DIY spirit have made the Denver band one of indie pop's most beloved acts for more than two decades. Their music has earned a devoted international following and remains celebrated for its irresistible hooks, energetic live performances, and timeless charm.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with Bob Baker Marionette Theatre performances outside the Alex Theatre and an exclusive Betty Boop pop-up marketplace featuring collections from Fleischer Studios licensees Whatever! Makes You Happy, Overlord Caps, and Glamlite Cosmetics, along with limited-edition event posters created exclusively for the celebration. The main program begins at 6:30 p.m. with the animation showcase before giving way to the evening's live performances.

Tickets are available here. Proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales benefit The Birthday Party Project, which brings birthday celebrations to children experiencing homelessness, as well as Saturday Morning Cartoons United™, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating the legacy of animation while strengthening local communities through shared cultural experiences.

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