Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions to Stage SOMETHING ROTTEN! in Brea

The Curtis Theatre, in partnership with Southgate Productions, has announced the upcoming production of the Tony Award-nominated musical comedy Something Rotten! running from February 6 through February 22, 2026.

Set in the 1590s, Something Rotten! tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers desperate to write a hit play but stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star, "The Bard" (William Shakespeare). When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves acting, singing, and dancing-all at the same time-the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first musical.

Directed by Jonathan Infante, this production is a side-splitting celebration of Broadway and a clever satire of Shakespearean tropes. "This show is a love letter to the theatre," says Infante. "It combines high-energy tap numbers and infectious music with a wit that keeps audiences of all ages laughing from start to finish."

· Credits: Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell; Music and Lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick.

The production features an ensemble of local talent, including: Taras Wybaczynsky, Luke Desmond, Spike Pulice, Kara Brouelette, Amanda MacDonald, Chris Russo, Brandon Sanchez, Joaquin Nunez, Jared Kaitz, Francis Gacad, Jake Burnett, Michael Garamoni, Niko Montelibano, Gavin McCarthy, Evan Martorana, Elijah Granucci, Joseph Park, Rezia Landers, Kara Dillard, Kristin O'Connell, Jessica Ordaz, Kaycee Solorio, Kim Sklow, Sam Selaya, and Lily Rupe.

Tickets are available now at the Curtis Theatre box office or online. Given the popularity of this Broadway smash, early booking is highly recommended.

Content Advisory: This production contains some mild innuendo and theatrical satire. It is recommended for most audiences, though may not be suitable for very young children.