CALARTS DANCE: EMERGENT FORMS Will Come to REDCAT in May

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Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for

contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, will present CalArts Dance: Emergent Forms on May 13-14.

Meet the next generation of dance artists as The Sharon Disney Lund School of Dance presents the choreographic and performance achievements of its 2026 undergraduate class.

Choreographers James Gregg, T. Akuchu, Dimitri Chamblas, Caitlin Javech (MFA Choreogrpahy 22), along with collaborators, Fernando Hernandez Magadon, Annalee Traylor (MFA Choreography 23), Madison Moser (BFA 25) and Joe Davis, craft new works that highlight the unique artistic voices of students as they embark on professional careers in a powerful evening celebrating growth, artistry, and the bright future of dance. Student choreographers, M. Avery and Jeremiah Steen also present new works that highlight performances by the graduating class including students Evy Acri, M. Avery, Ainsley Beard, Achintya Bose, Savanna Gonzalez, Shane Higa, Annika Moseng, Sage Sanchez, Jeremiah Steen, AJ Storey.