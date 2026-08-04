Bianca Marroquín and More to Star in DESTINY OF DESIRE at the Mark Taper Forum

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Center Theatre Group has revealed the full cast and creative team for Destiny of Desire by Karen Zacarías, a Telenovela Play with Music. Performances will begin at the Mark Taper Forum November 11, with Press Opening November 15. Destiny of Desire is directed by Marcela Lorca and plays through December 20, 2026.

On a stormy night in Bellarica, Mexico, two baby girls are born—one into outlandish wealth, and one into a life of poverty. When the newborns are swapped by a ruthless ex-beauty queen, the stage is set for two outrageous misfortunes to grow into an extraordinary destiny. Brimming with energy, Karen Zacarías’ hilarious hit, Destiny of Desire, takes you on an emotional rollercoaster sprinkled with the melodrama and wild antics that make the telenovela the most popular form of storytelling in the world.

Destiny of Desire will feature Victoria Gómez (Basura, Alliance Theatre) as Victoria María del Río/Nurse 1/Ensemble, Adam Enrique Hollick (Jersey Boys, Pioneer Theatre Company) as Sebastián José Castillo/Paramedic 1/Cop 1/Ensemble, Adrián Javier (The Reservoir, Geffen Playhouse) as Dr. Diego Mendoza/Paramedic 2/Cop 2/Ensemble, Jessica Lopez (CTG debut) as Pilar Esperanza Castillo/Nurse 2/Ensemble, Bianca Marroquín (Chicago, Broadway) as Fabiola Castillo/Ensemble, Zeus Mendoza (Of Mice and Men, Pasadena Playhouse) as Armando Castillo/Ensemble, Francisca Muñoz (The Gardens of Anuncia, Lincoln Center Theatre) as Hortensia del Río/Ensemble, Elijah Reyes (Hamilton, National Tour) as Ernesto del Río/Ensemble, Al Rodrigo (Open Admissions, Broadway) as Dr. Jorge Ramiro Mendoza/Casino Dealer/Bartender/Guard/Ensemble, Cheryl Umaña (Alma, Center Theatre Group) as Sister Sonia/Ensemble, and Ge Enrique (Jesus Christ Superstar, Palace Theatre) as Musician/Ensemble.

Robert Almodovar (Into the Woods, Singapore Repertory Theatre) as Understudy for Armando Castillo/Dr. Jorge Ramiro Mendoza/Ensemble, James Frederick Everts (Spring Awakening, East West Players) as Understudy for Ernesto del Río/Sebastián José Castillo/Dr. Diego Mendoza/Ensemble, Isabella Bria Lopez (Evita, Shakespeare Theatre Company) as Understudy for Victoria María del Río/Pilar Esperanza Castillo/Ensemble, and Sandra Ochoa Rice (The Addams Family, Center Stage Theatre) as Understudy for Hortensia del Río/Fabiola Castillo/Sister Sonia/Ensemble.

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