BREAKABLE Debuts This August At Open-Door Playhouse

In the new play Breakable, Conner has flown out from distant California to visit his sister Jennifer in a long-term care facility. She has short-term memory issues and is clearly in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Conner asserts his love for his sister, and clearly feels guilty about having been so far away while his sister has descended into a need for more attention and care.

Will Conner be in time to re-establish the family bond with his sister?

Barry Papick is the playwright. His other scripts include Ruby's Arms and Pearl.

The cast of Breakable includes Barry Papick (as Conner), Kim Hlavac (as Jennifer), Leah Jarvak (as Sylvie) and Justice Davis (as Donald)..

Bernadette Armstrong directs. Her own plays include The Reading Group (LA Weekly Pick of the Week), Simple Lives (Valley Theatre Award nominee), Custody, and more.

Breakable is being presented by Open-Door Playhouse., a podcast created to introduce new plays, new writers, and a wealth of unknown talent. Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse brings plays to the airwaves, in response to the fact that theatres were shuttered all over the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving playwrights with nowhere to produce their plays. Open-Door Playhouse supports new and emerging writers. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented 66 new short plays, with no limit in sight.

Producer: Open-Door Playhouse. Sound engineer: David Peters. Recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA. Sound Effects provided by AudioJungle, music from Karaoke Version.



Starting August 17, 2022, you can access the podcast of Breakable .at the Open-Door Playhouse website, where you can also find an archive of 67 previous podcasts, fresh new writing and skilled audio performances and directing.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187647®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopendoorplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo attached: Kim Hlavac.