BREADCRUMBS ALONG THE TRAIL To Be Presented At Sierra Madre Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sierra Madre Playhouse will present Breadcrumbs Along the Trail, a family-friendly storytelling performance by Carl Weintraub, on April 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM.

The solo performance will feature a collection of folk tales, fables, and fairy tales, with Weintraub using voice, movement, and character work to bring each story to life. The program includes “The Robin and the Crow,” a Russian tale about choice; a version of “Hansel and Gretel” that draws from multiple interpretations of the story; and “The Ballad of the Simple Man,” a Ukrainian tale in which a young audience member will be invited to participate.

The performance centers on storytelling as a way of sharing knowledge and experience, with the selected tales exploring themes of growth, decision-making, and the shared human experience. The work draws on oral storytelling traditions, presenting stories as both entertainment and a means of reflection.

Weintraub has created and performed theatre for young audiences for more than four decades and is the founder and artistic director of the We Tell Stories theatre company. His career includes performances at venues such as The Old Globe in San Diego and the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, as well as appearances in film and television.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $15. For more information, call 626.355.4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard in Sierra Madre, California.